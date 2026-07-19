MLB Notebook: Red Sox must be aggressive buyers at the trade deadline; Why the Tigers can't afford to keep Tarik Skubal; Around the league and more

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the Red Sox have gone from likely sellers to clear buyers.

Boston enters deadline season riding a 12-game winning streak and firmly in the American League playoff race, putting chief baseball officer Craig Breslow in position to strengthen the roster for the stretch run rather than subtract from it.

The Red Sox currently occupy the AL's final Wild Card spot, holding a one-game lead over both the Mariners and Twins. They're also just five games behind the Yankees for the top Wild Card position, which would move Boston into second place in the AL East.

They're hardly alone in the race. Six American League clubs sit within 3 1/2 games of the final Wild Card berth, meaning competition for impact players is expected to be fierce.

THE @REDSOX JUST KEEP DOING IT!



A DOZEN straight wins 😤 pic.twitter.com/DGmJ5vboRn — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2026

Boston's offense has looked like a completely different lineup over the past few weeks, while the starting rotation has become one of the club's biggest strengths. If the Red Sox want to sustain their midseason turnaround and make a legitimate postseason push, the focus should be on adding an impact right-handed bat.

This winter's free-agent class is light on middle-of-the-order hitters, making the trade market the best opportunity for Boston to add a controllable offensive piece who can help both this season and beyond.

The Red Sox Should be Aggressive at the Trade Deadline

Hunter Goodman, C/1B, Rockies

Goodman may be the cleanest fit for what Boston needs.

The Red Sox have both Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong behind the plate, but adding Goodman would give them another middle-of-the-order bat while also providing flexibility at catcher, first base and designated hitter. Still just pre-arbitration, Goodman remains under club control through the 2029 season, making him more than a rental.

The 25-year-old is hitting .251/.321/.532 with 27 home runs, 15 doubles, 51 RBI and an .853 OPS. While his strikeout rate has climbed to 32.2 percent, he's also increased his walk rate and maintained a 118 wRC+ for the second consecutive season.

The Yankees are also expected to pursue catching help, which could mean Boston faces competition if Colorado makes Goodman available.

Hunter Goodman mashes his 2nd home run of the game and No. 20 of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/FayFNG6GSB — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2026

The biggest adjustment would be learning a new pitching staff during the middle of the season, but the Red Sox could ease that transition by splitting his time between catcher and first base while occasionally using Willson Contreras at DH.

Colorado is in full rebuild mode, and Boston has the type of pitching depth that should interest the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman blasts his 6th home run in his last 6 games 💥 pic.twitter.com/C8bEogHwVK — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2026

Anthony Eyanson headlines that group after emerging as one of baseball's fastest-rising pitching prospects. The right-hander owns a 1.19 ERA with 79 strikeouts between High-A and Double-A and recently climbed to No. 33 in Baseball America's Top 100 prospects.

Kyson Witherspoon, Marcus Phillips and Juan Valera could also draw Colorado's attention, while Franklin Arias is almost certain to be mentioned in negotiations but remains someone Boston would be reluctant to move.

Byron Buxton, OF, Twins

Buxton is probably the longest shot on this list, but his talent makes him worth discussing.

The three-time All-Star is under contract through 2028 on a team-friendly seven-year, $100 million deal and owns full no-trade protection. Earlier this month, Buxton made his feelings clear.

"I ain't going nowhere," Buxton said back on July 13 to media.

Byron Buxton hits his 25th home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/HKgDiVcy6Q — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2026

Still, circumstances can change if Minnesota decides to sell and a contender comes calling.

Buxton has played at an MVP level when healthy, batting .271/.328/.576 with 25 home runs, 45 RBI and a .904 OPS in 75 games.

Boston already has an overcrowded outfield, meaning a deal would almost certainly require moving Jarren Duran or finding a taker for Masataka Yoshida. If the Red Sox could make the pieces fit, however, Buxton would add another impact right-handed bat to the lineup.

Luis García Jr., 1B/2B, Nationals

García Jr. is one of the more intriguing controllable bats who could be available.

After moving primarily to first base this season, García has broken out offensively, hitting .284/.317/.554 with 20 home runs and a 136 OPS+ after posting a 95 OPS+ a year ago.

According to The Athletic, multiple teams have expressed interest, though trade discussions remain in the early stages as Washington weighs whether to move one of its most productive hitters.

Luis García Jr. cannot be stopped!



He has 8 HR and 16 RBI over his last 10 games 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GrB4d2R8ye — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2026

The Nationals' organizational depth at first base could ultimately make García expendable. Top prospects Yohandy Morales and Abimelec Ortiz are nearing the major leagues, potentially giving Washington the flexibility to deal García for young pitching.

For Boston, García would add another middle-of-the-order bat with positional versatility (not the greatest) and is arb-eligible next season and a free agent after next season, making him a short-term option if the Red Sox are looking beyond just a two-month rental.

Breslow has weathered the storm, just two months ago, national analysts were openly questioning whether he should keep his job. After the Red Sox stumbled to a 32-46 start, Breslow made the franchise-altering decision to fire manager Alex Cora and several members of his coaching staff on April 25.

"By acting today, it gives us 135 games ahead of us," Breslow said following the move. "We've got almost a full season's worth of runway to take advantage of this fresh start and ultimately compete for a division and a deep postseason run the way we envisioned heading into spring training.

"We believe in the group of players that we have in the clubhouse. We believe a new direction was warranted, new voices, and something that enabled us to get a fresh start."

That fresh start has changed the trajectory of Boston's season.

The Red Sox have fought their way back into the playoff race despite playing much of the season without Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet. If they're serious about making a run, however, standing pat shouldn't be an option.