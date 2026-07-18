Wilyer Abreu powers Red Sox to 12th Straight, longest streak since 2006 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Red Sox)

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jul 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Fenway Park.

Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu powers Red Sox to 12th Straight, longest streak since 2006

By Chris Henrique

Jul 18, 202642 minutes ago

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Just a few weeks ago, the Red Sox looked dead in the water. Now they're the hottest team in baseball.

Wilyer Abreu homered twice, including a go-ahead two-run blast in the seventh inning, to lift Boston to a 7-6 comeback win over the Rays on Saturday afternoon. The victory was Boston's 12th straight, its longest winning streak since June 2006.

For much of the afternoon, it looked as though Tampa Bay was finally going to snap the streak.

The Rays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Patrick Sandoval before the Red Sox answered immediately.

The rally started with Andruw Monasterio, who fouled off 10 pitches before being called out on strike three. After challenging the pitch, the replay showed it missed the zone, and Monasterio instead drew a two-out walk.

That brought up Jahmai Jones, making his first start since being acquired from the Tigers earlier in the week. Jones wasted little time making an impression, crushing a 407-foot, two-run homer over the Green Monster to tie the game at 2-2.

Abreu unloaded on a pitch, sending it 435 feet over the center-field fence to give Boston a 3-2 lead. The right fielder has feasted on left-handed pitching this season.

"He has been great against them all year," interim manager Chad Tracy said.

Making his first Fenway start as a member of the Red Sox, Sandoval settled in after the rocky second but ran into more trouble in the fourth. 

“I felt really good, I felt like my stuff was really good, I feel like I was four or five pitches away from maybe getting into the sixth,” Sandoval said. “It’s weird, I feel really good about how I felt in most of my performance, but also at the same time coming out of the game giving up the lead … It’s not a good feeling, but I feel like I’m trending in the right direction.”

“Not even I could ruin the streak,” the Sox starter joked to reporters. 

Tampa Bay strung together a single, three doubles and a home run during a three-run inning to take a 5-3 lead. The damage could have been worse had Ceddanne Rafaela not started a perfect relay through Anthony Seigler to Carlos Narváez to cut down a runner at the plate.

Ian Seymour lasted just three innings for Tampa Bay, allowing three runs on two hits, both home runs, while walking two and striking out four over 61 pitches.

Boston couldn't solve the Rays' bullpen early. Kevin Kelly threw two scoreless innings before Casey Legumina escaped the sixth despite hitting Willson Contreras with a pitch.

When Jonny DeLuca ambushed Ryan Watson's first pitch of the seventh for a solo homer that made it 6-3, it appeared the Rays had finally created enough separation.

Instead, the Red Sox authored another comeback.

Monasterio led off the bottom of the seventh with his second double of the afternoon before Jarren Duran reached on a throwing error by Vilade. Masataka Yoshida's RBI groundout scored Monasterio, and Rafaela lined his team-leading 25th double off the Green Monster to cut the deficit to one.

That brought Abreu to the plate.

After Garrett Cleavinger opened the at-bat with three straight balls, he

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