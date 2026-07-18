Completed Q&A: Simone on Celtics/NBA, 9:00 p.m. Sunday 07.19.2026

Summer League has come to an end. I head back from Vegas tomorrow afternoon, but for now, I'm still out here collecting my thoughts on the state of the Boston Celtics.

So, let me hear what you think! What did you think of Summer League? How do you feel about the Jaylen Brown trade a couple of weeks removed? What do you think about the Celtics heading into next season?

A couple of quick housekeeping notes before the Q&A:

- I'm more than happy to have a back-and-forth in the comment section. We don't ever have to agree on something. That's the nature of life. Just please try to be respectful. That's all I ask.

- I really want to stress that point, though. You may not agree with what I have to say. You may feel the exact opposite. But that doesn't mean the conversation has to turn nasty. Please don't enter the comments with the intent on being rude or disrespectful if you don't like my response.

So, all that being said:

It's question time. Click the bubble, leave your question in the comments, and I'll make sure to respond. A couple of things:

- Double-check previous comments to make sure you don't ask the same question.

- I will change the title to 'Completed Q&A' once the time is over (about an hour or two after I begin, so roughly 10:00 p.m.). Until then, feel free to ask away.

- Ask as many questions as you'd like, just make sure to do so in separate comments, so I can answer them all individually.