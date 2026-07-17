Red Sox extend winning streak to 10, clobber Rays 10-0 behind Jake Bennett

The Red Sox picked up right where they left off before the All-Star break.

Boston extended its winning streak to 10 games Friday afternoon, blanking the first-place Rays, 10-0, at Fenway Park to open a 10-game homestand.

Rookie left-hander Jake Bennett continued his remarkable start to his major league career, while Masataka Yoshida finished a triple shy of the cycle in the offensive outburst.

The Red Sox pounded out 15 hits, matching their season high for a home game, and got contributions throughout the lineup.

Yoshida went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, single, three runs scored and an RBI.

Jarren Duran continued to show signs of breaking out of his prolonged slump, driving in three runs, while Carlos Narváez went 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a towering 412-foot home run over the Green Monster in the seventh inning. Caleb Durbin added three hits and scored twice, extending his hot stretch by hitting safely for the 28th time in his last 40 games.

Boston grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back.

Durbin led off with a single before Yoshida ripped a first-pitch double into the gap.

Duran followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center that traveled 410 feet at 103.7 mph off the bat before Jonny DeLuca tracked it down at the warning track. Narváez then lined an RBI single to score Yoshida and double the lead.

Narvi knocks in Masa! pic.twitter.com/i3glQ1PAk6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2026

The Red Sox finally broke the game open in the sixth, sending 11 batters to the plate in a six-run inning that knocked Rays starter Griffin Jax from the game.

Jax hit Durbin with the first pitch of the inning before Yoshida singled and Romy Gonzalez walked to load the bases.

Duran then ripped a line drive that deflected off second baseman Ben Williamson’s glove and into right field, scoring two runs and ending Jax’s afternoon.

Narváez followed by dropping a perfectly placed bunt that catcher Nick Fortes fielded wildly, allowing Gonzalez to score while Duran advanced to third. Tsung-Che Cheng executed another bunt down the third-base line that stayed fair just long enough to plate Duran before Anthony Seigler grounded into the inning’s first out.

That's All-Star Ceddanne Rafaela to you. pic.twitter.com/zXsXZElUKr — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 17, 2026

Ceddanne Rafaela added an RBI double on the ninth pitch of his at-bat before Durbin capped the rally with another RBI single after reliever Chris Roycroft intentionally walked Wilyer Abreu.

The six-run inning featured four singles, a double, two walks and a hit batter as Boston blew the game wide open.

Narváez added the finishing touch an inning later, crushing a 106.9 mph fastball 412 feet onto the Green Monster for his third home run of the season as Boston reached double digits in runs at Fenway for just the second time this year.

Yeah, that ball isn't coming back. pic.twitter.com/s0gFJ3sKTL — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2026

While the offense stole plenty of headlines, Bennett continued to establish himself as one of the best stories of Boston’s season.

The rookie needed just 65 pitches to complete six scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out three. He induced five first-pitch outs through the first four innings and became just the third pitcher in franchise history to throw at least six scoreless innings on 65 pitches or fewer.

The Jake Bennett usual. pic.twitter.com/GtslwbhWBb — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2026

The Rays managed only one hit against Bennett, who worked around a first-inning walk, the only plate appearance in which Boston unsuccessfully challenged an ABS call, and carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning.

Through his first nine major league starts, Bennett owns a 2.35 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. His recent stretch has placed him alongside some elite company.

Going to be interesting to see how the Red Sox handle Jake Bennett’s workload in 2026.



Finished 2025 with 95.1 IP (MiLB/AFL). After today’s start, he’s at 93 IP.



Velo was down more than a tick across the board. Makes another outing like this even more impressive pic.twitter.com/fVSpvP3bYs — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 17, 2026