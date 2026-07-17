NBA Notebook: LeBron James-mania, Summer League studs, and more Portland drama

LAS VEGAS -- In June, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who dominated the NBA world. Now, it's LeBron James. The 41-year-old superstar has yet to decide where he wants to play next season, and it's affecting more than just the teams interested.

Guys like James Harden and Draymond Green are waiting to sign their new contracts in hopes of luring James to their respective teams. But on top of that, the NBA itself is holding off on some things. Adam Silver says the league hasn't finalized its schedule because it's waiting to see where James lands.

"We have to finish up the schedule and where LeBron plays affects the schedule ... opening week, Christmas. So I need him to make a decision."

Based on all recent reports, the list of teams has been whittled down to six: The Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets. Though some teams seem to have a bigger edge than others.

During an appearance on the All-NBA Podcast, Marc Stein of The Stein Line noted that teams around the league view Cleveland as the frontrunner. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald also mentioned that the list may be down to the Heat, Cavaliers, and Sixers.

At this point in his career, it makes a lot more sense for James to join a team in the Eastern Conference. The top-end talent just isn't as stiff. He wouldn't have to go through the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs en route to the NBA Finals.

The only exception to that may be the Warriors. He has a great relationship with Draymond Green, and he's expressed a desire to play with Stephen Curry in the past. However, of all the teams he could join (the six listed), Golden State probably has the worst roster on paper.

In my opinion, if the goal is to win a championship, James should join the Nuggets or Cavaliers. A duo of Nikola Jokic and James would be incredible on the offensive end, and the Cavs have the talent -- they're just missing an extra offensive engine.

However, the most likely scenario at this point -- again, in my opinion -- is the Cavaliers. And not just because of Stein's reporting. It's because of everything this final chapter could mean to James.

Where did James go after winning his first championships? Back to Cleveland. Where is home for James? Ohio. Where would James want to finish his career, if not with the Los Angeles Lakers? Home.

It all just makes too much sense. A lineup of Harden, Donovan Mitchell, James, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen would be one of the best in the East. It could contend with anyone. The Cavs would have a real chance to make it out of the East. And that's all James needs. A chance.

© Grace Hollars/IndySt Alex Karaban

1. Summer League standouts

I've been in Las Vegas for over a week now, and let me tell you, the heat never feels normal. Walking outside into an oven never gets normal. However, I've been lucky to watch some fun basketball games while I've been here.

One of the guys who has stood out is a Massachusetts native: Alex Karaban. When the Celtics were trying to run up the score on Wednesday night for point-differential purposes, Karaban shut them down. He led the Sacramento Kings on a run to spoil Boston's party.

He can shoot the ball, he can rebound, and he can defend. Karaban just has the instincts for winning basketball. He knows how to play, and more importantly, he knows how to lead. That's rare for a rookie.

An under-the-radar standout for me has been Detroit Pistons guard Drake Allen. He spent six years in college, but now, he's trying his luck in the NBA. Allen doesn't score a lot. He's not a big box score guy. But the way he plays mimics Alex Caruso. He's a defensive pest, and he always seems to get his hands on the ball, whether it's on the glass, in the passing lanes, or while hustling as a point-of-attack defender. Keep an eye on Allen.