It is finally here. The moment you’ve all been waiting for. The big reveal, so to speak (I kid. I kid). The final name of the 25 best Patriots of the last 25 years was the biggest no-brainer in the history of Earth. Even I couldn’t screw that up.

As a refresher, the top 10 went as follows:

10. Mike Vrabel

9. Devin McCourty

8. Adam Vinatieri

7. Tedy Bruschi

6. Logan Mankins

5. Ty Law

4. Vince Wilfork

3. Richard Seymour

2. Rob Gronkowski

As for the honorable-mention types, I considered Rob Ninkovich, Matthew Slater, Patrick Chung, Sebastian Vollmer, Jerod Mayo, Dan Koppen (26th), Kevin Faulk, and David Andrews. But you didn’t come here for that. You came here for the top guy.

1. Tom Brady: Imagine being so great at your job that it just becomes assumed that you’ll perform to that level every single week, rain or shine, hurt or not, surrounded by talent that was - for stretches - less than the peers that you were competing with? And yet, more often than not, elevating those players - and his team - to greater heights? That was what was expected of Brady from about 2003 on, and somehow, with that incredible weight, he delivered like few in any profession ever have or ever could.

“…by 2003, 2004, we won games with Tom Brady,” Bill Belichick said in 2016. “Then from 2004 on, not only did we win games because of Tom Brady, but every week, he was the focal point of our opponents. It was, 'We gotta stop Tom Brady, and what's our game plan to stop Tom Brady?' That's the real greatness. When they're doing something to stop you, and there's a target on your back, and you're still producing at a high level. I always say Tom wasn't great; he wasn't even really good, but he became great."

Trying to sum up his two decades in New England is a near impossibility. For instance, even with the best of the best on this list, it wasn’t always easy to find more than a few defining moments. But for Brady, there weren’t too many run-of-the-mill performances, especially as he matured as a player. Oh sure, there were those random games where he would be rendered ineffective and start getting mad and swinging big because why not, I guess. However, one game rarely became two, which is just another example of his greatness. You see, Brady would be so disappointed by that failure that he would exert every ounce of his being to make sure he didn’t taste that the next time out. You could feel that emanate from him, and we were just asking him questions at the podium.

“We hate losing,” Brady said back in 2014, but really, it could have been any day. “It’s a terrible feeling. It’s a terrible feeling around here. It’s a quality of life issue I think we all face when we lose.”

Funny thing is, I’ve seen plenty of players - some of the best - smile and joke and laugh after a defeat. Brady? Maybe it happened, but I never witnessed it. Darrelle Revis described Brady’s desire to win as a “sickness,” and the number of stories about that legendary competitiveness - i.e., win or else - are everywhere. He’s thrown board games off walls, changed rules on the fly, and turned simple things, like early arrivals, into battles of wills (Rodney Harrison drew the line at 5:30 a.m.).

“There was a part of me that was a psychopath out there,” Brady recalled. “I was extremely hyper-competitive every day. I didn't just feel like, 'Let's get to Sunday and now is the time.' Like, every day was the time. Every day is the time to give your best, and even if it's just practice, do your best in practice, and I learned that in college. If I didn't do my best in practice, I wasn't going to play on the weekend, because there was no entitlement."

That is one of the many, many reasons Brady ascended from a 6th-round pick to a three-time league MVP, six-time All-Pro (3x 1st, 3x 2nd), and seven-time Super Bowl winner (six with NE). Every season, he was intent on proving himself all over again, to teammates, to his unrelenting coach, to the opposition. Hell, to anyone who ever doubted him…ever (including the league vis-a-vis Deflategate. Hell hath no fury like Brady in 2016). In fact, Brady went so far as to create criticism in his own mind.

“I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash, you’re too old, you’re too slow, you can’t get it done no more,’” Brady said after his 6th SB win. “And I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I’ll prove you wrong.’”

He did that after he left Foxborough, but this time he had Belichick in his sights. And while that doesn’t add to Brady’s legacy for the purpose of this list, it did - in the minds of some - set the record straight about who mattered most to the wins and losses when he was the QB in New England.

"When you see 'Patriot Way' in the dictionary, it's going to have Tom Brady's pic next to it,’ Danny Amendola said during Brady’s first year in Tampa. “None of those coaches threw any passes. None of those coaches caught any passes. None of those coaches made any tackles. They got guys in the right position because they watch a lot of film and they spend all their time at the facility. But Tom Brady is the Patriot Way, and that's the reason why Tom Brady's in the Super Bowl right now and the Patriots aren't."

Amendola saying that took me right back to the field in Houston in February 2017. The Patriots had done the unthinkable, overcoming a 28-3 deficit in the Super Bowl to beat the Falcons in overtime. If you have a postgame field access pass for the Big Game, you end up in the middle of the celebration. As my videographer and I ran onto the field, we encountered a joyous Duron Harmon. I asked him how this was possible. His response, as he put his arm around me, went like this: “Mike, we have Tom Brady. When you have Tom Brady, you are never out of it. I’ve been telling you this for a long time. Tom Brady is the GOAT.”