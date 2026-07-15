BSJ Live Q&A: Bedard on Patriots as training camp nears - 3 p.m. Thursday 07.16.26

The Patriots will be on the practice field for the first time a week from Saturday. I'm sure you have some questions.
Click the red bubble, leave your questions in the comments, and please refrain from commenting on other questions. Thanks!
(Adam Richins for BSJ)
The Patriots will be on the practice field for the first time a week from Saturday. I'm sure you have some questions.
Click the red bubble, leave your questions in the comments, and please refrain from commenting on other questions. Thanks!