BSJ Live Q&A: Bedard on Patriots as training camp nears - 3 p.m. Thursday 07.16.26 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Patriots)

(Adam Richins for BSJ)

Patriots

BSJ Live Q&A: Bedard on Patriots as training camp nears - 3 p.m. Thursday 07.16.26

By Greg A. Bedard

Jul 15, 20269 hours ago

12comment-bubble

The Patriots will be on the practice field for the first time a week from Saturday. I'm sure you have some questions.

Click the red bubble, leave your questions in the comments, and please refrain from commenting on other questions. Thanks!

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...
12
Show comments for this article