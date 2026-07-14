Willson Contreras won't waive no-trade clause as Red Sox continue playoff push

The MLB trade deadline is looming, but after winning nine straight games and climbing to within a half-game of the final American League Wild Card spot, the Red Sox appear to be shifting into buyer mode.

Had Boston continued to slide, several veterans would have been attractive trade chips for contenders around the league. One of them, however, has already taken himself off the market.

Speaking with reporters at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia, first baseman Willson Contreras said he has already told the Red Sox front office he has no intention of waiving his no-trade clause because he wants to remain in Boston.

“I like it here. I like Boston,” Contreras said. “I think it’s a great place to play. It’s not easy to get traded again, so I think I found my family.”

Acquired from St. Louis over the offseason, Contreras has quickly become the centerpiece of Boston’s lineup. When the Sox and Cardinals agreed to a trade last December, he quickly said yes to make Fenway Park home.

“I didn’t hesitate,” Contreras recalled. “I was like, ‘Give me two minutes’ and I called back. I went through the roster, went through their whole system and it was good. I spoke to a few players and I was like, ‘I’m gonna waive my no-trade clause.’ Boston is a really great organization historically. When I grew up, I used to watch Manny Ramírez a lot, David Ortiz, Tim Wakefield, Curt Schilling. It’s amazing just to be there and play on the field (where) they played.”

The 34-year-old is enjoying a career year, batting .285 with 20 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .921 OPS, all of which are on pace to shatter his previous career highs.

Some context from Contreras about conversation regarding talks with front office about no-trade clause: https://t.co/RJOkhAlPmo pic.twitter.com/N3KECwlh30 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 14, 2026

“I mean, I like Boston,” he said to reporters in Philadelphia. “I don’t want to just leave because of the situation. I like challenges, I like the team, I love my guys and I love the teammates. They’re great persons, great people. That’s what I appreciate the most. Every day they show up to the clubhouse, they’re willing to listen and they’re willing to learn. That’s why I went ahead and said something.

“We’re playing good,” he added. “We finished the first half strong and we’re looking to keep the same pace. Of course, it might not happen but our mindset is to win. If we’re gonna add or sell, that’s a front office question.”

Trading Contreras would leave a massive hole both offensively and defensively. Boston has no obvious long-term replacement at first base. Triston Casas has missed the entire season while recovering from patellar surgery and has also dealt with wrist and rib setbacks during his rehab.