Cardinals' Jordan Walker wins Home Run Derby, Red Sox' Willson Contreras embraces villain role in Philadelphia

Jordan Walker spoiled the party in Philadelphia, rallying past hometown favorite Kyle Schwarber to win the 2026 Home Run Derby, and was the first Cardinals player to win the event.

St. Louis had produced only one previous runner-up, when Albert Pujols fell to Garret Anderson in 2003. Fittingly, Pujols was on hand Monday as part of Netflix’s broadcast crew.

Walker, 24 years and 52 days old, became the fifth-youngest Derby champion in history. His victory leaves eight franchises still searching for their first title: the Astros, Braves, Guardians, Padres, Pirates, Rays, Rockies and Royals.

“I can’t even describe how it means to win it,” Walker said. “It was a lot of swings, a lot of pressure, but I think I just had fun no matter what. Every round I was having a good time.”

Down 3 homers in the @TMobile #HRDerby Finals

Down to his final swing



Jordan Walker was UNFAZED 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hWdbNgxOar — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

Walker defeated Schwarber, 12-11, in the final, clinching the title with a 407-foot home run to left field. He also earned the $1 million winner’s prize, which exceeded his 2026 salary of $799,400.

“I knew I was in a good position, but I know anything can happen, too,” Schwarber said. “And Jordan was unbelievable there … so you can’t say enough about how he was able to kind of slow the moment down and lock it in.”

Schwarber Falls Just Short

Schwarber nearly became the fourth player to win the Derby in his home ballpark, joining Bryce Harper in 2018, Todd Frazier in 2015 and Ryne Sandberg in 1990.

Batting first in the final, Schwarber hit 11 home runs, a total that initially appeared capable of holding up. Instead, Walker completed a dramatic comeback and quieted the Citizens Bank Park crowd.

Kyle Schwarber has been sending the Philly crowd into a frenzy all night! pic.twitter.com/QQQ95GaKEL — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

Even in defeat, Schwarber added another memorable chapter to his Philadelphia career. He hit 30 home runs across three rounds, averaged 417 feet per blast and topped out at 461 feet.

Had he won, Schwarber would have joined Bobby Abreu in 2005 and Ryan Howard in 2006 as Phillies to capture the Derby championship.

Contreras Embraces the Villain Role

Willson Contreras made sure his first Home Run Derby was memorable.

The Red Sox first baseman leaned into the hostile Philadelphia crowd, repeatedly cupping his hand to his ear during introductions and throughout his semifinal matchup against former Cubs teammate Schwarber, encouraging the fans to boo him even louder.

“They’ve been booing me for 10 years, so I had fun with it,” Contreras said. “I like when I get booed. It inspired me a little bit. But like I said, it was a great experience. I would do it again. I want to.”

Schwarber edged Contreras, 9-8, in the 15-swing semifinal under the Derby’s new untimed format. Contreras entered his final swing needing one home run to tie but lifted a fly ball to shallow center, sending Schwarber to the championship round.

Willson Contreras on 3 consecutive swings:



482 feet

487 feet

470 feet pic.twitter.com/NV6YvrMzgD — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

“We’re good friends. I love Schwarber,” Contreras said. “I think he’s one of the best teammates I‘ve ever had, and he did good. But he came out a little bit short, too.”

Red Sox bench coach José Flores pitched to Contreras throughout the event. In fitting fashion, Flores even hit him with a pitch during the semifinal when one of the special magenta-colored baseballs slipped out of his hand, drawing laughs from both men.

Flores, who became Chad Tracy’s interim bench coach after Alex Cora was fired in April, has known Contreras since 2013, when Contreras was a Cubs minor leaguer and Flores served as the organization’s infield coordinator.

Heading into the Derby, Flores said his goal was to throw “cookies” that landed squarely on the barrel of Contreras’ Bowser-themed bat.

Willson Contreras’ Bowser bat from the Home Run Derby is headed to the Hall of Fame 💪🏛️ pic.twitter.com/jrRsgaMDpk — ITM Podcast (@ITM_pod) July 14, 2026

Contreras set the pace in the opening round, hitting 13 home runs on 20 swings to tie Walker for the lead. He pulled all 13, including towering drives of 490, 487, 482, 479, 473 and 470 feet.

His longest traveled 490 feet with a 115 mph exit velocity, though he narrowly missed his goal of hitting the left-field scoreboard.

“When I played in Chicago, I hit one 492 [feet],” Contreras said. “But on that one, I was trying to hit the scoreboard, which usually [feels] far away. But in the first round, it worked out.”

Willson Contreras is embracing this Philly crowd 😆 pic.twitter.com/RHJRCOXQZH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2026

Contreras added eight more home runs in the semifinal, finishing with 21 total and 1.76 miles of combined distance.

His Bowser-themed bat was collected by a representative from the National Baseball Hall of Fame following the event.

“Bowser is because when I got traded [to the Red Sox], and started spending time with my teammates, they told me I looked like Bowser,” Contreras said. “I kind of like the Bowser thing. It’s good, it’s something different.”

Contreras said he would gladly participate again. Although he wanted to win, he didn’t mind being eliminated by Schwarber, his teammate on the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship club.

The veteran first baseman also used the national stage to recognize those affected by the devastating earthquakes in his native Venezuela.

“I love them,” Contreras told the Netflix audience. “They know my heart is with them. I know I’m here physically. I always think of them and I’m trying to represent them the best way I can. It’s really tough what we’ve been through, but you know what, Venezuela is going to be big again. I’m always trying to do my job and play for Venezuela.”

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) at bat during the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park.

Contreras’ Breakout Season