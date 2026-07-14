BSJ Live Q&A: Red Sox on fire, trade deadline talk -- 1 p.m. Thursday 07.16.26 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Red Sox)

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Anthony Seigler (48) reacts after making a double play against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Fenway Park.

Red Sox

BSJ Live Q&A: Red Sox on fire, trade deadline talk -- 1 p.m. Thursday 07.16.26

By Chris Henrique

Jul 14, 20266 hours ago

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The Red Sox are playing their best baseball of the season and have thrust themselves firmly into the playoff race. 

With Boston riding a nine-game winning streak and sitting just a half-game out of a Wild Card spot, Craig Breslow has an opportunity to strengthen the roster and make a legitimate push to return to the postseason for the second straight year.

Please drop your questions in the comments below, and kindly refrain from replying to or discussing other questions until the Q&A is complete. 

Let’s talk some Sox before the second half gets underway Friday.

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