BSJ Live Q&A: Red Sox on fire, trade deadline talk -- 1 p.m. Thursday 07.16.26

The Red Sox are playing their best baseball of the season and have thrust themselves firmly into the playoff race.

With Boston riding a nine-game winning streak and sitting just a half-game out of a Wild Card spot, Craig Breslow has an opportunity to strengthen the roster and make a legitimate push to return to the postseason for the second straight year.

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