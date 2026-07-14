BSJ Live Q&A: Haggerty on the summer break, B's front office changes -- 11 a.m. Thursday 07.16.26

Haggs is here to answer all the burning questions about a Bruins NHL roster that seems like it is still ripe for tinkering and a front office makeover that includes the former GM of the Buffalo Sabres joining the B's front office in an advisory role to Don Sweeney. It's an interesting change for a B's group coming off a strong year where they bounced back from the disappointment of two years ago, but remain at a key crossroads to keep building toward a bright future in a stacked Atlantic Division.