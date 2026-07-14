Haggs is here to answer all the burning questions about a Bruins NHL roster that seems like it is still ripe for tinkering and a front office makeover that includes the former GM of the Buffalo Sabres joining the B's front office in an advisory role to Don Sweeney. It's an interesting change for a B's group coming off a strong year where they bounced back from the disappointment of two years ago, but remain at a key crossroads to keep building toward a bright future in a stacked Atlantic Division.
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The Bruins announced a major restructuring for the B's management team this week with assistant GM Evan Gold moving on, and Dennis Bovie, Kevyn Adams and Jeremy Rogalski taking positions as Don Sweeney's key advisors moving forward for the Black and Gold.
Bruins
BSJ Live Q&A: Haggerty on the summer break, B's front office changes -- 11 a.m. Thursday 07.16.26
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