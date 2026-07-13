Bedard: Drake Maye was 8th in ESPN's QB poll - fair or foul?

ESPN's poll of executives, coaches and scouts reached the quarterback position today, and Drake Maye's ranking was ... interesting.

Maye finished eighth. Here are the rankings:

1. Josh Allen

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Matthew Stafford

4. Joe Burrow

5. Lamar Jackson

6. Dak Prescott

7. Justin Herbert

8. Drake Maye

9. Jared Goff

10. Caleb Williams

Honorable Mention

11. Sam Darnold

12. Jayden Daniels

13. Jordan Love

14. Brock Purdy

15. Baker Mayfield

16. Trevor Lawrence

17. Jalen Hurts

Also Receiving Votes

18. Bo Nix

19. Daniel Jones

20. C.J. Stroud

I'm going to guess that most Patriots fans feel that 8th is too low and that Maye is already a top-five quarterback.

Here is some of the discussion about Maye:

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

He appeared on more than 60% of the ballots and earned many fifth-place votes.

"Size, athleticism, accuracy, playmaking upside through the roof, poise and toughness," an NFL coordinator said. "He had zero weapons and a shaky OL, and made it all work."

"He's really talented, but I need to see more," a veteran NFC defensive coach said. "Other quarterbacks on this list have proven it over time, and he's got to keep doing it."





Where do I stand on this? I'm largely ignoring injuries from last year. I'm going try to use ESPN's criteria, which was basically: This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now? In a close debate, I'm going to decide it by going with the player I'd most want in one game and/or the QB I would fear playing the most as a defensive coordinator in a playoff game.

This would be my ranking heading into the 2026 season: