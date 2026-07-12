MLB Notebook: Red Sox’ bold draft, Brody Bumila heads to Texas, trade deadline cautionary tales, and around the league

The 2026 MLB Draft is underway, and the White Sox may have hit a home run with the first overall pick.

Chicago selected UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the No. 1 pick, and he’s expected to sign for a record-setting bonus that will eclipse the $9.25 million bonuses received by Chase Burns and Charlie Condon in 2024. Even as commissioner Rob Manfred mispronounced Cholowsky’s last name during the broadcast, the White Sox celebrated adding another premium infielder to one of baseball’s deepest collections of young infield talent.

“We were most comfortable with Roch Cholowsky with our first pick, regardless of what the signing bonus was going to be,” White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. “Now there was a fair amount of debate on which was the best selection for the Chicago White Sox, but as we really spent time the last couple of weeks dialing in on what’s best for us, who’s someone that we feel like can really come into this organization, fit in?”

Roch Cholowsky’s UCLA career in 178 games:



224 Hits | 41 2B | 52 HR | 167 RBI | 191 Runs

.329 AVG | .448 OBP | .624 SLG | 1.072 OPS



The White Sox got their guy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PrGEsk1Pp8 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2026

At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, Cholowsky pairs an advanced bat with an outstanding glove and arm. He joins an organization already stocked with young infield talent, including All-Star third baseman Miguel Vargas, shortstop Colson Montgomery, top prospect Caleb Bonemer, William Bergolla and 2025 first-rounder Billy Carlson.

“It’s awesome,” Cholowsky said during a Zoom call with reporters after the draft. “I know I’m not going straight to the big leagues, there’s a lot of work that needs to be put in. But seeing how well the team at the top is doing and the moves they’re making, the way they’re playing, it’s definitely a lot more motivation to get up there and join those guys at some point.

“Being able to be part of a contender is pretty cool. I value winning a lot. Seeing what they’re doing up there for the first half of the season is pretty special.”

Cholowsky hit .320/.452/.636 with 21 home runs and 60 RBI this spring after posting a .353/.480/.710 line with 23 home runs as a sophomore. He became the White Sox’s first No. 1 overall selection since Hall of Famer Harold Baines in 1977.

With the 20th pick in the 2026 #MLBDraft, we have selected SS Jake Schaffner from North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/oahnAxecFQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 11, 2026

Boston took a much different approach.

The Red Sox drew criticism after selecting North Carolina shortstop Jake Schaffner with the 20th overall pick, a selection that came well ahead of where most public draft boards projected him.

Schaffner is regarded as one of the best pure contact hitters in the class, combining elite bat-to-ball skills, plus defense at shortstop and above-average speed. Still, many evaluators believed Boston passed on more impactful offensive profiles. The move also fueled speculation that the Red Sox were saving bonus pool money to spend later in the draft.

“For the record, told the smaller room with senior leadership, like, ‘Hey, when we are going this route, this is going to be viewed as very off the wall,’” Red Sox amateur scouting director Jake Bruml said. “That’s just how the rest of the group sees it. We were very convicted in our evaluation of Jake and what it can provide us through the rest of the draft.”

Schaffner hit .356/.467/.552 with a 1.019 OPS, six home runs, 19 doubles and eight triples in 68 games at North Carolina while drawing 45 walks against just 32 strikeouts.

JAKE SCHAFFNER TWO RUN TRIPLE TO TIE THE GAME AT 2-2🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/3JgTyjLmx0 — Carolina Curveball (@CarolinaCurveBB) June 21, 2026

The Red Sox shocked the industry in 2020 by selecting Nick Yorke 17th overall despite MLB Pipeline ranking him 139th in the class. Boston signed Yorke below slot before using the savings to sign third-round pick Blaze Jordan to an over-slot bonus.

“We had obviously a couple other options that we were considering, but just the combo of talent and what we were able to do later in the draft was what made Schaffner so appealing there,” Bruml said. “But he’s a great talent and deserving of where he went.”

Schaffner hopes to add more power as he begins his professional career, though his calling card remains his advanced contact ability.

“We were in a spot that, yeah, it’s exciting because we got a player that we love and are excited to join the organization, but have to block out the noise a little bit and make sure we do what’s best for the org,” Bruml said.

OWEN HULL WINS IT FOR UNC!



MLB's No. 158 Draft prospect sends @DiamondHeels to the Men's College World Series with his 4th double of the game. pic.twitter.com/kvQYuqgFSz — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 7, 2026

Boston doubled down on North Carolina with the 67th overall pick, selecting Schaffner’s teammate and roommate, outfielder Owen Hull.

“I think even more unique is that they were roommates, too,” Bruml said. “Both of them were transfers in this year to UNC. But it was good. We got to meet with both of those guys at the combine. I’ve spoken to both of them. They told me they’re best friends, so hopefully they can bring some of the magic that they had in that (College) World Series run to Boston in the coming years.”

Hull enjoyed a breakout season, batting .393/.500/.615 with a 1.115 OPS, nine home runs, 27 doubles, two triples, 87 RBIs and 18 stolen bases while drawing 48 walks against 49 strikeouts.

The Red Sox believe there’s even more offensive upside to unlock.

“That will obviously be one of his primary goals from a development lens,” Bruml said, referring to helping Hull elevate the baseball more consistently.

Jace Mataczynski was ranked #131 on MLB Pipleline’s big board. Came in a bit higher at 102 on @BaseballAmerica’s list.



6-3, 190. Stronger runner. Has the ability to be a “high-caliber shortstop defender.” Seen as a potential 20-20 guy one day.



His swing has been critiqued… pic.twitter.com/7sMS1vA5XI — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 11, 2026

Boston then added another high-upside athlete in the third round, selecting 6-foot-4, 195-pound Hudson (Wis.) High School shortstop Jace Mataczynski with the 97th overall pick.

“They are both very large individuals that hit the ball really hard,” Bruml said. “And much like Jake is going to, they’re both going to stay in the middle of the field there. So they’re premium athletes with very strong skill sets and chance for significant power outputs.”

Bruml also praised Mataczynski’s defense, calling it one of the best he’s evaluated.

“He is one of the best high school shortstop defenders that I’ve personally seen,” Bruml said. “And I know that our group was comparing him defensively to guys like Billy Carlson, who went obviously in the first round last year, Marcelo (Mayer) from back in the day, who was an incredible defender as an amateur as well. His caliber of defense is up near those guys. And part of it is instincts, and part of it is he’s a fantastic athlete.”

Rangers Select Brody Bumila

Bishop Feehan star Brody Bumila entered Saturday's MLB Draft as one of the most highly regarded amateur prospects to ever come out of Massachusetts.

The 6-foot-9 left-hander from Raynham, armed with a fastball that has touched 101 mph, had to wait longer than expected after a UCL injury in his left elbow surfaced just days before the draft. But his name was finally called when the Texas Rangers selected him with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round.

Once viewed as a potential first-round pick, Bumila slid after informing clubs earlier in the week about the elbow injury. The Rangers, who have a history of betting on injured pitchers with high upside, announced that renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure. The club has not yet determined whether Bumila will undergo Tommy John surgery or an internal brace repair.

With the 89th pick of the 2026 #MLBDraft, the Texas Rangers select LHP Brody Bumila from Bishop Feehan HS (MA).#AllForTX pic.twitter.com/02efhotJjB — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 11, 2026