Red Sox overcome travel chaos, win seventh behind Sonny Gray, fiery Anthony Seigler

The Red Sox overcame a chaotic travel day and continued their remarkable surge Friday night.

After being stranded in Chicago because of flight issues and not arriving in New York until just 2 hours and 40 minutes before first pitch, Boston shrugged off the travel headaches to beat the Mets, 6-2, for its seventh straight victory.

The win pushed the Red Sox to within 1 1/2 games of the final American League Wild Card spot, continuing one of baseball’s hottest stretches.

Boston improved to 12-2 over its last 14 games and moved to within four games of .500 for the first time since April 20, when it sat at 9-13.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Sonny Gray once again gave the Red Sox exactly what they needed.

Sonny Gray continues his incredible season for Boston!



6.0 IP | 5 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 3 K’s



His season ERA is down to just 2.54 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/rAtRz98rO2 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2026

The veteran right-hander wasn’t as overpowering as he has been throughout much of the season, but he battled through six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out three.

Gray heads into the All-Star break with an 11-1 record and a 2.54 ERA over 95 2/3 innings, further strengthening the argument that he belongs in Philadelphia. Unless another American League pitcher withdraws, however, he’ll remain one of the game’s biggest All-Star snubs.

Anthony Seigler continued to provide a spark at the top of Boston’s lineup.

Leading off the game, Seigler hit a fly ball that Juan Soto dropped in left field, allowing the rookie to hustle into second. He came around to score moments later on Masataka Yoshida’s two-run double.

Seigler delivered the biggest swing of the night in the seventh.

After Tsung-Che Cheng led off the inning with a single, Seigler hooked a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole, extending Boston’s lead to 4-1. It was the second home run of both his season and his major league career.

Anthony Seigler sends one to the left field corner and gives the @RedSox some insurance 🔥



(MLB x @Essilor) pic.twitter.com/L3MY2HTVbx — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

An animated Seigler celebrated every step around the bases, and it’s easy to see why.

Since being promoted, Seigler has injected energy into the Red Sox lineup, batting .297 with an .868 OPS through his first 20 major league games while emerging as one of Boston’s most unexpected contributors.

Yoshida’s first-inning double accounted for Boston’s first two runs.

The veteran designated hitter lined a two-out double into the gap, scoring Seigler and Wilyer Abreu after he had reached on a walk.

The two-time Gold Glove winner finished a triple shy of the cycle, walking, singling, doubling on a 111-mph rocket that narrowly missed leaving the yard, then adding a two-run homer off left-hander Cionel Pérez in the ninth inning.

Wilyer Abreu - Boston Red Sox (11) pic.twitter.com/W8BrVsPvpx — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 11, 2026

The blast stretched Boston’s lead from 4-1 to 6-1.

It marked Abreu’s sixth three-hit game of the season and his first since June 12. His home run was also his first since June 24 in Colorado.

Mets rookie Nolan McLean deserved a better fate.

The right-hander limited Boston to two unearned runs over six innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven. But once he departed, the Red Sox immediately added insurance against New York’s bullpen.

Nolan McLean allows no earned runs over six innings tonight pic.twitter.com/u97L0Es6uV — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 11, 2026