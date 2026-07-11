Red Sox draft Jake Schaffner, Owen Hull and Jace Mataczynski on Day 1 of MLB Draft

The Red Sox made a surprising pick in the opening round Saturday, selecting North Carolina shortstop Jake Schaffner with the 20th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The selection came well ahead of where most public draft boards projected him. ESPN ranked Schaffner No. 51 in the class, MLB Pipeline had him No. 75, and Baseball America placed him No. 98, making Boston’s first-round choice one of the biggest reaches to open the draft.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Red Sox reached for their newest prospect.

Boston has employed a similar strategy before. In 2020, the club stunned many by selecting Nick Yorke 17th overall, signing him below slot before using the savings to sign Blaze Jordan to an over-slot bonus later in the draft. With this year’s class viewed as one of the deepest in recent memory, it’s possible the Red Sox are once again prioritizing bonus-pool flexibility over consensus rankings.

"His offensive skillet aligns very well with our player development group,” said Red Sox amateur scouting director Jake Bruml. “We’re confident he’ll be able to thrive in our system while playing strong defense at shortstop.”

Jake Schaffner transferred to UNC from North Dakota State heading into his Junior season in 2026.



68 Games

.356/.467/.552/1.019

6 HR

19 2B

8 3B

26 of 29 SB



Scrappy dude. Hit over power. Doesn’t swing-and-miss much. Arm strength points to 2B, but he’s reliable at shortstop.… pic.twitter.com/w3U8QKbsJO — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 11, 2026

Schaffner, a lean, athletic shortstop at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, is regarded as one of the best pure contact hitters in the class. A left-handed hitter, he transferred to North Carolina for the 2026 season after spending his first two collegiate seasons at North Dakota State, where he was named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year.

Schaffner slashed .356/.467/.552 with a 1.019 OPS, six home runs, 19 doubles, eight triples and 26 stolen bases in 29 attempts across 68 games in his lone season with the Tar Heels. He also showcased outstanding plate discipline, drawing 45 walks while striking out just 32 times.

“I think that some things that I really want to get better at in my game is really working on my power,” Schaffner said to reporters on Saturday afternoon. “I want to hit more doubles, hit more homers. ... And then I think another thing is my arm strength. I think I still got a lot in the tank for that and hoping to get that better soon.”

Scouts believe his value starts with his bat-to-ball skills.

MLB Pipeline describes Schaffner as a hitter with “good feel for the barrel” who focuses on spraying line drives from gap to gap. He rarely swings and misses, particularly against fastballs, and while he isn’t expected to become a middle-of-the-order power threat, evaluators believe his improving bat speed could eventually produce 10-12 home runs annually while generating plenty of doubles.

Baseball America echoed that assessment, praising his elite contact ability while noting his below-average power. Defensively, however, Schaffner may offer even more upside. He’s considered an athletic, instinctive shortstop with the actions, range and arm strength to remain at the position long term.

Boston enters the draft with 19 selections, including No. 67 overall in Competitive Balance Round B and No. 96 overall in the third round Saturday.

The 67th pick was acquired from Milwaukee in the February trade that brought Caleb Durbin, Anthony Seigler and Andrew Monasterio to Boston in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan.

Boston does not own a second or fourth-round selection after forfeiting those picks as compensation for signing qualified free agent Ranger Suarez to a five-year, $130 million contract last offseason.

Red Sox Draft Another Tar Heel

The Red Sox stayed in Chapel Hill for their second selection of the 2026 MLB Draft, taking North Carolina outfielder Owen Hull with the No. 67 overall pick, a Competitive Balance Round B selection.

Hull, 21, was ranked No. 67 overall by MLB Pipeline entering the draft. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound left-handed hitter is coming off a breakout season for the Tar Heels, slashing .393/.500/.615 with a 1.115 OPS, nine home runs, 27 doubles, two triples and 87 RBI in 69 games. He also stole 18 bases while drawing 48 walks against 49 strikeouts.

Hull becomes the second consecutive North Carolina player selected by Boston, joining first-rounder and fellow teammate Schaffner as the Red Sox continue to mine one of college baseball’s premier programs early in this year’s draft.

Sox Draft High School Shortstop

The Red Sox continued to add athleticism on Day 1 of the MLB Draft, selecting Hudson (Wis.) High School shortstop Jace Mataczynski with the No. 97 overall pick.

Mataczynski is one of the more toolsy prep players in this year’s class. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound right-handed hitter possesses an impressive combination of athleticism, speed and defensive upside, giving him the profile of a potential impact shortstop if his bat develops.

Once an under-the-radar prospect out of Hudson High School in Wisconsin, Mataczynski dramatically raised his draft stock with an outstanding showing at Perfect Game’s 2025 WWBA World Championship in Jupiter, Florida, where he firmly put himself on the radar of all 30 organizations.

Scouts rave about his secondary tools. He’s an above-average runner with plus speed, covering ground effortlessly in the field and projecting as a plus defender at shortstop thanks to his range, twitchy actions and strong arm. His speed also gives him the potential to become an impact baserunner.

Jace Mataczynski was ranked #131 on MLB Pipleline’s big board. Came in a bit higher at 102 on @BaseballAmerica’s list.



6-3, 190. Stronger runner. Has the ability to be a “high-caliber shortstop defender.” Seen as a potential 20-20 guy one day.



His swing has been critiqued… pic.twitter.com/7sMS1vA5XI — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 11, 2026

The biggest question surrounding Mataczynski is his offensive development.

While evaluators believe his swing will require significant refinement at the professional level, they also see a solid foundation of bat-to-ball skills and intriguing raw power. Despite an unconventional setup at the plate, Mataczynski consistently performed against top competition throughout last summer and this spring, helping solidify his status as one of the draft’s fastest-rising high school prospects.

Mataczynski is committed to Auburn, though several clubs viewed him as a top-three-round talent and believed he would be signable despite that commitment. The Red Sox clearly agreed, betting on his elite athleticism and long-term upside with their third-round selection.



