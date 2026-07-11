BSJ Live Q&A: Simone on Celtics/NBA, 6:30 p.m. Sunday 07.12.2026

I'm out in Las Vegas for Summer League! I'll be in the gyms every day watching NBA basketball, and I'll be at all of the Boston Celtics' media availabilities.

Just yesterday, after the Celtics held practice, I was sitting by the courts early in the morning and watched Jayson Tatum and Neemias Queta work out in an empty gym. Summer League sights are unlike anything you get anywhere else.

That said, feel free to ask my questions about anything! The Jaylen Brown trade, the Summer League squad, the Celtics in general, or something completely unrelated. I'll answer anything and everything you got.

A couple of quick housekeeping notes before the Q&A:

- I'm more than happy to have a back-and-forth in the comment section. We don't ever have to agree on something. That's the nature of life. Just please try to be respectful. That's all I ask.

- I really want to stress that point, though. You may not agree with what I have to say. You may feel the exact opposite. But that doesn't mean the conversation has to turn nasty. Please don't enter the comments with the intent on being rude or disrespectful if you don't like my response.

So, all that being said:

It's question time. Click the bubble, leave your question in the comments, and I'll make sure to respond. A couple of things:

- Double-check previous comments to make sure you don't ask the same question.

- I will change the title to 'Completed Q&A' once the time is over (about an hour or two after I begin, so roughly 10:00 p.m.). Until then, feel free to ask away.

- Ask as many questions as you'd like, just make sure to do so in separate comments, so I can answer them all individually.