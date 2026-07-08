Payton Tolle dominates as Red Sox extend winning streak to four with 8-1 win over White Sox

The Red Sox are playing some of their best baseball of the season.

Continuing their road trip in Chicago, Boston opened a three-game series against the White Sox by riding another stellar start from Payton Tolle and a pair of second-inning home runs to an 8-1 victory. The win extended the club’s winning streak to four games and improved the Red Sox to 9-2 over their last 11 contests.

The rookie left-hander turned in another dominant performance, tossing six scoreless innings while holding the White Sox to just two hits, walking one and striking out six. Both hits came off the bat of White Sox outfielder Sam Antonacci.

Tolle retired the final seven hitters he faced and 15 of the last 16, never facing more than four batters in an inning. It marked yet another impressive outing for the rookie, who continues to give the Red Sox exactly what they need every fifth day.

Did someone say another quality start? pic.twitter.com/kRg1F5sYvx — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2026

Boston gave Tolle all the support he needed in the second inning.

Andruw Monasterio opened the scoring with a solo home run before Ceddanne Rafaela joined the party a few batters later, launching a two-run shot to give the Red Sox a quick 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox kept applying pressure against White Sox left-hander Noah Schultz. Jarren Duran led off the fourth with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and raced home on Connor Wong’s perfectly executed squeeze bunt to make it 4-0.

A laser from Andruw! pic.twitter.com/VzYunyNtIy — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2026

Schultz lasted five innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three. The outing raised the rookie’s ERA to 6.00. Through his first 10 major league starts, Schultz has gone 2-5 with a 1.42 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 48 innings, but command continues to be an issue, as he’s walked 13.8% of the hitters he’s faced.

After Tolle exited, the White Sox mounted their only serious threat of the night.

Danny Coulombe entered to start the seventh and immediately ran into trouble, allowing a walk and back-to-back singles to load the bases with nobody out. Former Red Sox prospect Kyle Teel drove in Chicago’s lone run on a fielder’s choice before Chad Tracy turned to Justin Slaten with runners on the corners and one out.

The right-hander struck out both hitters he faced, escaping the jam and preserving Boston’s 4-1 lead. Coulombe, meanwhile, continues to search for consistency, as he now owns a 4.58 ERA and has struggled over the last several weeks.

Garrett Whitlock followed with a perfect eighth inning before the Red Sox put the game out of reach in the ninth.

FROM FOUL TO FAIR! THANK YOU WILLSON CONTRERAS FOR BREAKING IT OPEN! pic.twitter.com/bcX8yVAD62 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 8, 2026

After Brandon Eisert issued a pair of walks, Willson Contreras ripped a two-run double down the left-field line. Romy González followed with an RBI double of his own before Duran capped the four-run inning with an RBI single, extending Boston’s lead to 8-1.

The victory improved the Red Sox to 41-48, moving them within seven games of .500 after sitting 14 games under just two weeks ago on June 24. Boston also climbed to 31-31 under Tracy, and coupled with Baltimore’s 5-2 loss to the Cubs, moved out of last place in the American League East for the first time since May 23.

The Red Sox will look to secure their second consecutive series victory Wednesday night when Jake Bennett (3-3, 3.10 ERA) takes the mound against White Sox right-hander Davis Martin (9-3, 3.08 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Contreras Earns All-Star Nod

Contreras is officially headed to Philadelphia.

The Red Sox announced Tuesday that Contreras has been added to the American League All-Star roster as an injury replacement for Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will miss the game because of a sore back. Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz will replace Guerrero in the starting lineup.