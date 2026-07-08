Celtics Summer League is here: Roster, schedule, player information, more

LAS VEGAS -- Summer League has arrived. The entire Boston Fire Department couldn't clear the smoke that still billows from the fiery mess that was the Jaylen Brown trade, but time waits for no one. And in this case, Summer League waits for no one.

The Celtics were the last team to release their official Summer League roster, sharing the list on Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the Las Vegas action kicks off. That said, here is the roster in its entirety:

Celtics Summer League roster is official pic.twitter.com/BbmFT8M5jw — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) July 8, 2026

Boston will play four games in Las Vegas, as well as a fifth that has yet to be scheduled (and a sixth, if they happen to make the championship). Their schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 10: vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, July 12: vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Monday, July 13: vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6:00 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Wednesday, July 15: vs. Sacramento Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

The Celtics' roster has an interesting blend of old faces, new faces, and the thrill of the unknown. Hugo Gonzalez will undoubtedly be the star of the show, though how many games he actually plays could be in question. He's been playing in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for 2027, representing Spain, and they have more games post-Vegas, too.

After Gonzalez, Boston's rookie class tops the intrigue charts. Chris Cenac was a top recruit coming out of high school, and with this roster construction, he could have a chance to showcase his offensive creation. As for Dillon Mitchell, his eye-popping athleticism is sure to draw a crowd pop or two, and his elite defensive talent seems destined to jump off the page as well.

Two other Celtics from last year's roster will be joining the Summer League squad: Amari Williams and John Tonje. Williams re-upped with Boston on a new two-way contract. Tonje, on the other hand, is still a free agent after ending last season on a two-way with the Celtics.

After that comes the rest. The group of guys whose fanbases are eager to watch and learn about just for them to be shipped off elsewhere after less than two weeks. But that's the joy of Summer League. Because maybe, just maybe, one of them could stick.

Williams, as noted, is already on a two-way. It seems likely that Mitchell will get one as well. Or at least, he'll be a frontrunner for a spot. With no news about Tonje and Max Shulga suiting up for the Golden State Warriors' Summer League team, that leaves -- at the very least -- one two-way spot available.

So, perhaps someone on the Celtics' summer squad could stand out enough to land it. Or maybe even earn a training-camp invite for a chance to compete for it. With that in mind, let's go over Boston's Summer League roster player by player:

© Winslow Townson Hugo Gonzalez

Mohammad Amini

Listed as a 6-foot-7 shooting guard, Mohammad Amini has played professional basketball for Nancy Basket in France for the last two years. The 21-year-old Iranian-born prospect went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Amini appeared in 30 games for Nancy last year, playing 22.0 minutes per contest. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 45.5% from deep range and 25.6% from deep on 2.6 3-point attempts per contest.

He has been in the depths of the French basketball system for four years, though he's only been a staple of the top league for the past two. He came up through the youth program at Monaco. With a near-6-foot-10 wingspan, Amini has the physical tools to be a relatively intriguing player to keep an eye on.

Chris Cenac Jr.

Drafted by the Celtics with the No. 27 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Cenac will be one of the top players to watch on Boston's Summer League roster. He's still just 19 years old and less than one year removed from being one of the top high-school prospects in the country.

He enjoyed a solid season under head coach Kelvin Sampson at Houston, though his numbers weren't monstrous. The 6-foot-11 big man appeared in 37 games, playing 24.8 minutes per contest. He averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48.5% from the floor and 33.3% from distance on2.4 3-point attempts per game.

There's a reason Cenac fell to 27 in the draft after being such a highly-touted prospect heading into college. His efficiency -- especially from deep -- wasn't amazing. He wasn't a big pick-and-roll threat, he wasn't a great shot-blocker, and the offensive game needs some polishing. But the physical tools and on-court instincts are there. He's raw, and maybe some freedom in Vegas can help him unlock his early-career potential.

Tucker DeVries

In the days after the NBA Draft concluded, Tucker DeVries was one of the first guys Boston scooped up. The 24-year-old spent five years in college: Three at Drake, one at West Virginia, and then a super-senior campaign at Indiana this past year.

The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 32 games for the Hoosiers, playing 32.4 minutes per contest. He averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.7% from the floor and 33.3% from deep on 7.7 3-point attempts per game.

On paper, that efficiency is concerning. DeVries was a career 35.9% 3-point shooter in college, though he did take them at a high volume (6.9). Perhaps the Celtics are betting on his quantity over efficiency. DeVries, like Uzan, is on an Exhibit 10 with the Celtics.

Hugo Gonzalez

This is the guy everyone is eager to see. Gonzalez has been playing well for Spain in the FIBA qualifiers, and that's not the first time his name has been brought up this summer. Boston was reportedly reluctant to include Gonzalez in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In his rookie season with the Celtics, Gonzalez appeared in 74 games, playing 14.6 minutes per contest. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from deep on 1.6 3-pointers per game.

The stats don't jump off the page. But Gonzalez's hustle does. His impressive defense does. His energy does. And during his brief time with Spain this summer, Gonzalez has been flashing playmaking, shot creation, and the same motor that Boston saw when it drafted him. It will be very fun to watch him in Las Vegas.

© Brad Penner Dillon Mitchell

Caleb Grill

After six years in college, Caleb Grill is finally heading to the next level. The 6-foot-3 guard spent his first year at Iowa State, transferred to UNLV, went back to Iowa State for two more years, then wrapped up his collegiate career with two seasons at Missouri.

The 26-year-old appeared in 29 games this past year, playing 26.2 minutes per contest. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.6% from deep on 6.8 3-pointers per contest.

Grill's journey to becoming a near-40% 3-point shooter was not a linear one. He didn't even crack 35% from deep until his fourth college season. Then, he dipped back down to 29.2% before making the leap to 39.6% in his last year at Missouri.

Curtis Jones

One of the most notable players on the roster, Curtis Jones has actual NBA experience. He played 10 games for the Denver Nuggets this past season (as a rookie), but he was a staple in the lineup of their G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.

Across 41 G League appearances last year, Jones played 36.4 minutes per contest. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.7% from distance on 10.6 3-point attempts per game.

The efficiency wasn't amazing, but Jones has experience with the ball in his hands. The 6-foot-3, 24-year-old guard went undrafted in 2025 but finished his college career as one of the top dogs at Iowa State alongside Joshua Jefferson, who was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets this year. Jones is a name fans should keep an eye on.

Kyle Mangas

It's been quite the interesting road for Kyle Mangas, who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 27-year-old, 6-foot-4 guard spent last season with the Austin Spurs, the San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate.

Mangas, who was on a two-way with San Antonio for nine games in December, appeared in 45 games with Austin, playing 32.3 minutes per contest. He averaged 17.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 40.1% from deep on 6.6 3-point attempts per game.

In his three years of G League action, Mangas has been a great 3-point shooter. And a high-volume one at that. He's a career 40.6% shooter on just under 6.1 attempts a night. That's definitely his defining trait, and it could be his pathway to Summer League minutes.

Dillon MItchell

Boston selected Mitchell with the No. 40 pick in the NBA Draft. He was a four-year college player, spending two years at Texas, one year at Cincinnati, and then this past year at St. John's.

The 6-foot-8, 22-year-old forward appeared in 37 games for the Red Storm this past season, playing 28.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 55.9% from the floor.

Mitchell was virtually a non-shooter, especially in his final season, when he shot 1-of-15 from distance. That said, he makes up for it with incredible athleticism and top-notch defense. He was one of the best perimeter defenders in the NCAA last year, and that's what he'll be bringing to the floor in Vegas and in Boston.

© Paul Rutherford John Tonje drives against the Orlando Magic

Hank Morgan

After going undrafted in 2025 and getting waived by the Salt Lake City Stars (the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate), the Maine Celtics picked Hank Morgan up in February. It was there that the 23-year-old found a home.

The 6-foot-5 forward appeared in 32 total G League games this past year (17 with the Celtics, 15 with the Stars), playing 14.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 47.0% from the floor and 42.3% from deep on 2.6 3-point attempts per contest.

Morgan was much better in Maine than he was in Salt Lake. Almost all of his stats, including his minutes, increased in Maine, and he jumped from 38.9% from deep on 1.2 attempts to 43.8% on 3.8 attempts. Look for him beyond the arc out in Vegas.

Nick Pringle

Nick Pringle began his collegiate journey all the way back in 2020. He spent one year at Wofford, went to a juco school (Dodge City Community College), spent two years at Alabama, one at South Carolina, and then finally wrapped everything up with Arkansas this past year.

In 35 appearances, Pringle played 18.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 72.9% from the field. The 6-foot-10 forward did not attempt a three with the Razorbacks.

The 24-year-old forward plays more like a big man. He's not going to be spacing the floor, but he's got size. At least, he's got Summer League size. That's what he'll bring to the table.

Day Day Thomas

By far the most fun name on the roster, Day Day Thomas is a 6-foot-1 guard who finished his collegiate career at Cincinnati. Thomas spent three seasons with the Bearcats, but before that, he played two years at a juco college (Kilgore).

In 33 appearances last year, the 23-year-old played 30.4 minutes per contest. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 37.3% from the floor and 38.1% from deep on 5.7 3-point attempts per contest.

A lack of size and relatively poor efficiency likely led to Thomas going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, but his collegiate production was real. He shoots the ball at as a decent clip and has plenty of experience as a ball-handler.

John Tonje

After going undrafted in 2025, John Tonje was picked up by the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract, but the Celtics landed him in the deal that sent Chris Boucher out West. He spent the rest of the year in Boston on a two-way, except for a brief period when he was on a 10-day deal.

Though Tonje didn't play much in Boston, he got some run in at the G League level, both in Maine and Salt Lake. The 25-year-old, 6-foot-5 guard played in 44 total G League games last year (33 with Salt Lake, 11 with Maine), earning 30.5 minutes per contest. He averaged 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.0% from deep on 5.8 3-point attempts per contest.

When he's at his best, Tonje is a bucket. He's not an amazing passer, and his defense could use improvement, but he knows how to score. Whether or not the 3-point shot comes with it -- and he can do it at a high enough level -- will ultimately decide whether or not he gets another shot in Boston, or anywhere else in the NBA.

© Brett Davis Amari Williams

Milos Uzan

The Celtics were slow to put together their Summer League roster, but Milos Uzan was one of the first guys they picked up. And they acted quickly, signing him shortly after the draft came to an end. The 6-foot-3, 24-year-old guard played two seasons at Oklahoma before wrapping up his college career with two years at Houston.

In 37 appearances, Uzan -- who was Cenac's college teammate -- played a whopping 32.9 minutes per game. He averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 38.0% from the floor and 34.3% from distance on 5.7 3-point attempts per game.

It was a down year in the efficiency categories for Uzan, but he's been much more efficient in years past. He's a hard-nosed, tough defender who has a great feel for the game as a playmaker. Don't let the senior-year numbers shooting splits fool you; this is a guy to watch out for when it comes to a potential training camp deal or even a two-way contract. Uzan is already on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Celtics, so that could give him a leg up (and a clear pathway to joining Maine next season).

Chauncey Wiggins

Yet another veteran college athlete, Chauncey Wiggins spent four years in the NCAA. He played three years at Clemson before ending his time with a single season at Florida State. And that transfer proved to be worthwhile, as his numbers significantly improved.

In 32 appearances for the Seminoles, Wiggins averaged 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.7% from deep on 5.8 3-pointers per contest.

Wiggins is the definition of shooting with size. The 21-year-old big man is listed at 6-foot-10, yet he was letting it fly from deep range. He's one of the more underratedly interesting players on this roster.

Alondes Williams

Another guy with some NBA experience, Alondes Williams has been bouncing around the association for the past four years after going undrafted in 2022. He's appeared in games for the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards but has totaled just 13 NBA games.

The 27-year-old, 6-foot-4 guard played for the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, this past year, but he also played a few games with the Guangdong Dongguan Tigers of the CBA this spring. During his time with the Go-Gos this past year, Williams appeared in 35 games, playing 35.7 minutes per contest. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.7% from deep on 7.6 3-pointers per game.

If it weren't for his age, Williams would be a prime candidate for a two-way spot in Boston. And even with that in mind, they still may like him. He's been on the cusp of the NBA for years.

Amari Williams

Lastly, Amari Williams. He's up there amongst the most noteworthy players on the Celtics' Summer League roster. The 7-footer should get a chance to show off the improvements he made in his first NBA campaign.

Though Williams made a few short appearances in Boston, he spent most of his time up in Maine. The 24-year-old center appeared in 28 games for Maine, playing 29.5 minutes per contest. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Williams was on a standard contract by the end of last season, but now, he's back on a two-way. He played fairly well in his stints up in Boston, though foul trouble and timing issues got in the way. Summer League will be a great chance for him to continue to grow.