To say I went back and forth between players 3 and 4 on the top 25 Patriots over the last 25 years would be an understatement. I flip-flopped more times than one of these soccer players in the World Cup. But eventually, I settled on the order, ran it by a couple of my pals, and felt good about my process. Without further ado…

4. Vince Wilfork: Point blank (his favorite phrase), Wilfork was the anchor of the Patriots' defensive line for a decade-plus. An incredibly gifted athlete for his size - he could dunk a basketball (“People look at me and are like, ‘He’s a butterball, he can’t’”) - Wilfork slipped in the draft, the Pats pounced, and the rest is history.

“I remember at that draft in ’04 sitting near Bill, and I think Vince was projected to go in the top 10, and he slipped to 21, and I remember Bill saying, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that kind of value was there at this point,’" Robert Kraft said at Wilfork’s retirement ceremony. “And I remember how excited he was that we got Vince at that point.”

Four times, Wilfork was either first (2012) or second-team All-Pro (2007, ‘10, ‘11), doing that without the counting stats that usually are required to earn such honors. He played nose tackle to start his career in New England, but as the defense evolved, so did his role. There were times when the coaching staff had Wilfork, who probably never weighed less than 340 pounds (despite being listed at 325), put the big man on the edge, and he was just as impactful there as he was closer to the football.

"We just try to keep it moving, and what's best for the team, that's what we're going to always do,” Wilfork said back in 2012. “It may not be best for me, but when my name is called, I'm ready, and ready to make plays if I have to. But if I don't make plays, if I'm playing well and helping my teammates, if I'm freeing up some of my teammates, I'm happy, and if we win, I'm happy.

"When we lose, that's when it becomes a problem. Don't want to lose, I'll tell you that. Hate losing, so I'm going to do everything I can to prevent that."

“Very unselfish,” Bill Belichick said. “We play him in different positions, where we feel like he’s maybe the most needed, not necessarily where it’s going to feature him or give him a great opportunity to make plays. But a lot of times it is to eat up blockers or try to disrupt plays.

“He’s an explosive guy that’s got very good football instincts. He knows where the ball is, he knows what they’re trying to do. He really responded to a lot of the different challenges or positions that we put him in. He’s done a very unselfish job and been very productive.”

Wilfork went from your classic part-time player to an incredible ironman. Check out his snap count percentages during the prime of his career.

2009: 51.8 percent

2010: 69.8 percent

2011: 86.8 percent

2012: 81.3 percent

How remarkable is that? Wilfork may have looked like that butterball, but his strength and stamina down-to-down was noteworthy. The mileage caught up with him in 2013 - he tore his Achilles - but he returned in 2014 and logged another high snap count (74%) and earned his second Super Bowl ring.

"You talk about a guy who could eat three blocks literally and allow a young pup to come through and roam free, he was the guy," Jerod Mayo said of Wilfork at the time of his induction into the team Hall of Fame. "Whatever we asked him to do, line up at defensive and line up at the nose...

“You wanted him in the middle of the defense because they couldn't really run away from him in there, and as soon as we put him at defensive end, they just checked the play to the other side. A guy who could do it all, very athletic, and a smart football player, which I think is sometimes overlooked. A guy who knew where the ball was going, especially in a run game.”