Red Sox ride Jake Bennett gem to series-opening win over Angels

The Red Sox kicked off their longest road trip of the season the right way Friday night, knocking off the Angels, 5-2, at Angel Stadium to snap a two-game losing streak.

Boston wasted little time taking control, scoring once in the second inning, breaking things open with three more in the third and adding another on Caleb Durbin’s solo homer in the fifth. The win also erased the sour taste from the end of the club’s last road trip, when the Sox dropped their final two games in Colorado.

The biggest story, once again, was the starting pitching.

Jake Bennett continues to look like one of the biggest steals of Craig Breslow’s tenure.

Jake Bennett tonight:



7.2 IP | 5 H | 2 ER | 0 BB | 6 K



He’s allowed 2 or fewer ER in 6 of his first 7 career starts! pic.twitter.com/T6jf6mJaoD — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 4, 2026

The rookie left-hander was dominant, carrying a perfect game into the fifth inning and a shutout into the eighth before finally showing signs of fatigue. Bennett finished with career highs across the board, 7 2/3 innings, 92 pitches and 28 batters faced, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six without issuing a walk.

His only blemish came in the eighth when José Siri launched a solo homer to right-center. Two more hits followed before Chad Tracy turned to Garrett Whitlock, ending another outstanding outing from the rookie.

LAA - Jose Siri Solo HR (5)



📏 408 ft | 💨 108 mph | 📐 27°

⚾️ 91.8 mph four-seam fastball (BOS - LHP Jake Bennett)

🏟️ Out in 29/30 parks



BOS (5) @ LAA (1)

🔻 8th#RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/34FjRO6DlO — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) July 4, 2026

Since joining the rotation after Brayan Bello was optioned to Triple-A Worcester, Bennett has given the Red Sox exactly what they’ve needed every fifth day, quality innings and a chance to win. Over his last four starts, he’s allowed just three earned runs and continues to make the trade that brought him to Boston for Luis Perales look better by the week.

The offense gave Bennett plenty of breathing room.

Romy González, making his first defensive start since returning from the injured list, set the tone with his first triple of the season to lead off the second inning before scoring on Jarren Duran’s sacrifice fly.

Romy Gonzalez with a triple to start the second inning after Siri cant come up with the ball pic.twitter.com/B4w0zc09FB — Lucas Parmenter (@Lucasparmenter0) July 4, 2026

The veteran utility man ripped a two-run single in the third inning after Wilyer Abreu doubled, Willson Contreras singled and Durbin walked to load the bases. Duran then dropped down a sacrifice bunt that Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel threw away, allowing another run to score and stretching Boston’s lead to 4-0.

Jarren Duran was rewarded for being unselfish. The exact mindset he should be carrying with a lefty like Detmers on the mound. pic.twitter.com/szJh0sHl97 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 4, 2026

González added another single in the seventh to finish 3-for-5 in his best game of the season.

Durbin hammered a 107.4 mph laser just inside the left-field foul pole for his eighth home run of the season and third in his last eight games.

Left the park in a hurry! pic.twitter.com/HuBmP05Q3F — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 4, 2026

Since making adjustments to get the ball in the air more consistently, Durbin has become one of Boston’s most dangerous hitters, clubbing seven home runs since May 28.

Nate Eaton got the start in right field with Abreu serving as the designated hitter, but the leadoff hitter struck out in each of his first three plate appearances. Through the first two trips through the order, Eaton was the only Red Sox hitter retired via strikeout by Angels starter Reid Detmers.

Reid Detmers Strikes out Nate Eaton to end the top of the second inning on the curveball pic.twitter.com/jMnr3Iwvvf — Lucas Parmenter (@Lucasparmenter0) July 4, 2026

Detmers battled through five innings but paid for Boston’s early pressure. The left-hander allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out five over 104 pitches.

The ninth inning belonged to Aroldis Chapman.