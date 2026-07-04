Bedard: Patriots Roster Road to 53, v. 26.01 - Three trades part of way-too-early initial list

Always a fun exercise to see where the Patriots' roster sits after the offseason practices and minicamp, but let's face it: we don't have a ton to go on without Christian Gonzalez and others fully available, and no pads to judge the trenches on. So this is really just a stab in the dark.

One thing we've changed this year is that we have eliminated the 53-man average we previously used to guide us at positions and started anew with the Mike Vrabel regime. Again, less information to go on.

We did end up making three trades, one that was fairly obvious, but also two minor deals.

The final few cuts and decisions:

• Wanted to go heavier at TE after the Julian Hill injury with UDFA Tanner Arkin (would make a really nice H-back, if Josh McDaniels wanted that) but decided that he could likely be stashed on the practice squad.

• I don't like having only three running backs, but that's another position that should be supplemented by the practice squad given how the league looks at running backs.

• Went with six receivers again, and I'm keeping Demario Douglas because there is a dearth of speed in the unit outside of Kyle Williams. It's nice to have at least a few people who can take a slant to the house.

• I went heavier at offensive tackle (five, four last year) and skinnier at guard/center (four vs. five). Pending pads, I don't see anyone grabbing a roster spot on the interior, and one of the tackles has to be able to play guard in a pinch.

• I really only wanted to keep four edge players, but I was too afraid of Harold Landry's health to do that.

• Patriots kept six DTs last year, and I did it again, although I'm not a big fan of doing that. Maybe they can trade either Eric Gregory or Jeremiah Pharms.

• Linebacker is home to probably my most controversial picks.

• I'm going to admit I don't have much of a clue at cornerback. I feel good about the first four or five (Captain Obvious), but it's wide open among Charles Woods, Karon Prunty, Marcellas Dial and Kobee Minor, among others, for the final spot(s).