Payton Tolle rocked as Nationals rout Red Sox 10-2 in final home game before All-Star break

The Red Sox were unable to build on the momentum generated by their four-game sweep of the Yankees and Monday’s series-opening win over the Nationals.

After winning five straight, Boston has now dropped back-to-back games following a 10-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park in its final home game before the All-Star break.

Rookie left-hander Payton Tolle endured the roughest outing of his young career, surrendering six earned runs on seven hits over three innings. He walked three, allowed two home runs and never found a rhythm against an aggressive Nationals lineup.

Washington wasted little time taking control in the 95-degree heat. The Nationals collected three extra-base hits in the first inning, highlighted by Curtis Mead’s one-out triple and Andrés Chaparro’s two-run homer to left field.

Andrés Chaparro opens the scoring for the @Nationals with a 2-run blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/icIVESN2ZF — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2026

The long ball was Chaparro’s first since Aug. 27, 2025, at Yankee Stadium, giving Washington an early 2-0 lead.

Tolle ran into even more trouble in the fourth. Nasim Nuñez led off with a solo homer before Drew Millas singled. Tolle then issued consecutive walks to Jacob Young and Daylen Lile, ending his afternoon after just three innings.

Tolle recorded just nine outs, matching the shortest start of his rookie season, and saw his ERA climb from 2.78 to 3.39.

Boston’s streak of 12 consecutive quality starts came to an end Tuesday night with Connelly Early’s early exit because of left elbow discomfort, and the Red Sox were once again forced to lean heavily on their bullpen after Tolle lasted only three innings.

Chad Tracy turned to rookie Ryan Watson, who entered having not allowed a run over his last three appearances. That streak ended as quickly as he jogged from the bullpen to the mound.

LU CREW RISE 🥹 pic.twitter.com/kX9eD3EQ1w — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 1, 2026

Watson surrendered a two-run, bases-loaded single to Luis García Jr. that stretched Washington’s lead to 5-0. Dylan Crews followed with a single to reload the bases before Lile grounded into a double play that plated another run. Young capped the five-run inning with an RBI double before Watson finally induced a groundout from Jorbit Vivas to end the frame.

Left-hander Jovani Morán, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, provided 1 2/3 hitless innings of relief, allowing one run while walking two and striking out three. Recently recalled Alec Gamboa didn’t fare as well. The left-hander gave up three runs (two earned) over two innings, allowing three hits, walking four and striking out one. His biggest mistake came when James Wood crushed his 22nd home run of the season, a three-run blast that also charged Morán with a run.

James Wood 3-run blast!



The @Nationals have scored double digits 😮 pic.twitter.com/Umcu1NZCuT — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2026

Entering Wednesday, the Red Sox bullpen ranked second in the American League with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP, but Washington overwhelmed Boston’s pitching staff. The Nationals piled up 13 hits while drawing 10 walks, marking the Red Sox’ first double-digit walk game by their pitchers since June 23, 2025, against the Angels, and the first time at Fenway Park since July 1, 2022.

Nationals right-hander Brad Lord opened the game with 2 1/3 solid innings before Andrew Alvarez, who was originally scheduled to start, delivered an outstanding bulk relief appearance. Alvarez scattered two hits over 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run while walking one and striking out six on 74 pitches.

The Red Sox finished just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

Wilyer Abreu singled with two outs in the first and Willson Contreras followed with a four-pitch walk, but Romy González grounded out to end the inning.

In the third, Connor Wong singled and Anthony Seigler walked to begin the frame. Wong advanced to third on Ceddanne Rafaela’s flyout, and Abreu initially appeared to drive him home on a fielder’s choice. Washington successfully challenged the play, however, with replay overturning the safe call at first into an inning-ending double play.

Boston’s best chance came in the fifth. Nate Eaton was hit by a pitch, Andruw Monasterio doubled and Rafaela walked to load the bases with two outs, but Abreu struck out on the ninth pitch of his at-bat to end the threat. Contreras led off the sixth with a single, but the Red Sox again failed to build on the opportunity.

Contreras now could face discipline from Major League Baseball for his role in Tuesday night’s benches-clearing incident with Cade Cavalli, as well as subsequent social media posts that may violate league policy.

Washington closed out the victory without much drama. Wong singled and Rafaela doubled in the ninth, but Carson Palmquist retired the next two hitters to finish off the 10-2 win.

The loss dropped Boston to 17-27 at Fenway Park and 3-10-1 in home series this season.

The Red Sox will head west Wednesday night before enjoying their first off day in 16 days. They open a three-game series Friday against the 36-51 Angels, with Jake Bennett (2-3, 3.27 ERA), Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.69 ERA) and Ranger Suarez (4-3, 2.94 ERA) scheduled to start the series.

More on Early

The Red Sox received encouraging news on Early after the rookie left-hander underwent imaging Wednesday that revealed posterior elbow inflammation rather than a more serious structural injury.

“Yeah, he comes out of the game. There's soreness,” said Tracy. “He's feeling better today but it's still a little sore. So with one more start remaining prior to the All-Star break -- it’s not just the start right, it's like, [are we really] going to have this guy go out in two days and throw a side? That's not something we're going to do with that kid.

“Connelly will tell you that he fought to not have it happen. But between that and having to use as much bullpen as we did and some of the moves we had to make to make sure we got arms, that's an easy decision to make sure you take that out of his hands and do right by him."

Early left Tuesday night’s start against the Nationals after just four scoreless innings and 61 pitches because of left elbow discomfort. Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox placed the rookie left-hander on the 15-day injured list.

At least Chad Tracy said the Red Sox got good news on Connelly Early.



Seems like it's just inflammation in that back elbow area. pic.twitter.com/jviOMaLJC8 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 1, 2026