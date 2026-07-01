Benches clear, four ejected, Connelly Early injured as Red Sox fall 8-1 to Nationals

The Red Sox entered Tuesday night’s game against the Nationals riding a season-high five-game winning streak and an impressive run of 12 consecutive quality starts from their rotation.

By night’s end, both streaks were over.

A benches-clearing incident that resulted in four ejections, an early exit for left-hander Connelly Early because of elbow discomfort, and a quiet night from the offense proved too much to overcome as the Nationals rolled to an 8-1 victory at Fenway Park.

With the Red Sox leading in the fourth inning, tempers flared after Nationals starter Cade Cavalli struck out Willson Contreras looking to end the inning.

As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, Cavalli appeared to direct words in his direction. The exchange quickly escalated, with Contreras turning back toward the mound and jawing with the Nationals right-hander before both benches and bullpens emptied onto the field.

During the confrontation, Contreras hurled his batting helmet toward Cavalli, but it instead struck Nationals first baseman Andrés Chaparro.

Willson Contreras YEETED his helmet. pic.twitter.com/4Geb3GslpL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 1, 2026

Once order was restored, the umpiring crew ejected Contreras, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy and Nate Eaton, along with Nationals veteran Miles Mikolas, who had left the Washington dugout during the altercation.

The ejection was another dubious first for Contreras. He became the first player in Red Sox history to be ejected in consecutive games and the 11th ejection of his major league career.

Contreras entered Tuesday’s game less than 24 hours after one of the most emotional nights of his career.

"It's a classless thing to say."



Red Sox broadcasters didn't like how Cade Cavalli went out of his way to antagonize Willson Contreras, given his emotional state with everything that's happened Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/mbo6zkYn5k — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 1, 2026

In Monday’s series opener against Washington, the Red Sox first baseman blasted a three-run homer off Mikolas in the first inning before breaking down in tears in the dugout, overcome with emotion as he thought about the devastating earthquakes that claimed more than 1,700 lives in his native Venezuela.

His night later took another turn when first-base umpire Nic Lentz ejected him after he tapped the top of his helmet in a mock Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge following a called third strike on a checked swing.

The other major storyline was the loss of Early, who appeared to be on his way to extending Boston’s remarkable run of starting pitching before leaving after four scoreless innings with left elbow discomfort.

The rookie left-hander threw 61 pitches, 38 for strikes, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five. He exited before the start of the fifth inning, bringing the Red Sox’ streak of 12 consecutive quality starts to an abrupt end.

Connelly Early said he felt the discomfort on his last pitch.



Early said he’s not too concerned personally, but they’ll wait on the imaging tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/F6q4ZdNVok — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 1, 2026

The streak was Boston’s longest since 1988 and one of the driving forces behind the club’s recent surge.

Early has been one of the Red Sox’ most consistent starters this season, compiling a 7-5 record with a 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a .235 opponents’ batting average over 17 starts. He has also recorded 93 strikeouts against 34 walks in 91 2/3 innings.

If Early is forced to miss significant time, the Red Sox do have a few internal options.