Sonny Gray's near no-hitter, Jarren Duran's walk-off complete Red Sox four-game sweep of Yankees

Sonny Gray looked destined to author one of the best pitching performances of the Red Sox season, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning Sunday night against the Yankees.

By the end of the night, though, Gray’s brilliance had taken a backseat to late-game chaos.

After New York rallied from two runs down in the ninth to tie the game, Jarren Duran played the hero, delivering a walk-off hit to cap a wild 5-4 Red Sox win and complete a stunning four-game sweep of the second-place Yankees.

With the 10th inning comeback, the Red Sox completed their first four-game sweep since last August in Baltimore.

Holding a 2-0 lead entering the ninth, the Red Sox handed the ball to Aroldis Chapman, who failed to slam the door shut on the Bronx Bombers.

José Caballero opened the inning with a single to left, and Anthony Volpe followed with a walk to put the tying runs on base.

The Yankees cut the deficit in half on a costly defensive mistake. Ben Rice lifted a deep fly ball to right field that Wilyer Abreu caught with Caballero tagging up to third. Abreu’s throw, however, sailed past the cutoff man and skipped between third base and home plate, allowing Caballero to score and move Volpe into scoring position.

THE YANKEES TIE IT ON A BEN RICE SACRIFICE FLY AND A PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT DRIBBLER! pic.twitter.com/pDykVc0Nzm — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 29, 2026

One batter later, Paul Goldschmidt chopped a grounder to shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng. He fired home in an attempt to cut down Volpe, but the Yankees shortstop slid in safely to tie the game at 2-2.

New York seized its first lead in the 10th inning. Amed Rosario lined a sinking fly ball to right that Abreu nearly hauled in with a sliding catch, but the ball skipped past him. His throw home then kicked away from the cutoff, allowing Rosario to advance to second. The ghost runner, Max Schuemann, scored, making it 3-2.

Rosario moved to third on Oswaldo Cabrera’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Austin Wells’ fielder’s choice, giving the Yankees a 4-2 lead.

The Red Sox had no intention of letting the Yankees leave Fenway with a win, and they proved it in the bottom of the 10th.

Anthony Seigler immediately cut the deficit to 4-3 with a leadoff RBI single. Moments later, Masataka Yoshida came off the bench to pinch-hit for Connor Wong and laced a double, putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position.

A Tsung-Che Cheng sac fly ties it up again in the 10th for the @RedSox! pic.twitter.com/taNiXoEl93 — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2026

That set the stage for Cheng, who tied the game with a sacrifice fly before Duran delivered the knockout blow. Duran lined a walk-off single into right field, sending the Fenway crowd into a frenzy and completing one of Boston’s most satisfying wins of the season.

The four-game sweep of the Yankees was the Red Sox’ first since they swept Baltimore from Aug. 25-28 last season and extended their winning streak to a season-best four games.

Boston (36-46) still has plenty of ground to make up in the American League playoff race, but after sinking to a season-worst 14 games under .500 earlier this week in Colorado, the club has finally begun to build some much-needed momentum.

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Even with Boston’s thrilling comeback, the biggest story of Sunday night was Gray.