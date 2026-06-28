Giardi: The 25 best Patriots of the last 25 years, players 11 through 15

I’m continuing my series of the 25 best Patriots players over the past 25 years (in other words, what happened before 2001 doesn’t matter). We're now on the cusp of the top 10, though I must tell you, in many ways, I really enjoyed writing up players 11 through 15.

Again, enjoy, debate and share your recollections in the comments.

15. Wes Welker: I can not properly express how disappointed I am in myself for having Welker this low. His performance in New England was nothing short of sensational, but some of you will forever hold that “drop” in the second Giants Super Bowl against him. Never mind that the throw was poor. Heaven forbid we recall that, thereby questioning Thomas Edward Patrick Brady and the coaching staff that was untouchable, that is, until they weren’t.

"Just funny that we get remembered by the one," Welker said years later. "It's just something that I've gotta move on from." Then, later added, "Finally, we get to the moment that I've been preparing for, where I've made these plays in critical situations over and over and over again. And to not come through? Like ... [shakes head] I was just like, 'Why?' I'd rather not have any of the other [catches] and just have that one."

There has never been a more productive receiver in franchise history. Welker’s half-dozen seasons were an elevation of everything we had ever seen out of the slot, and had franchises chasing the model of that jitterbug and not finding one that compared. Welker’s quick twitch, football intelligence and toughness made him damn near an automatic primary option for Brady, and he thrived in a system that quickly became built around his skillset.

“He had a long journey to being ultimately a revolutionary player who basically created a position,” said his eventual successor at that spot, Julian Edelman.

Welker was a four-time All-Pro, finished 3rd in the OPOY voting in 2007, and somehow finished 4th in Comeback Player of the Year voting in 2010, when he returned from an ACL tear in the season finale in 2009 to play 15 games and catch 86 passes. That was the only time during his tenure in New England where he caught fewer than 100 balls or recorded less than 1,000 yards. Welker was 4th in receiving yards (7,459/11.1 yards per catch) over that stretch, trailing only Calvin Johnson (7,836), Roddy White, and Reggie Wayne.

2007: 112 rec, 1175 yards, 8 TDs (plus 27 for 213 and 2 in the playoffs)

2008: 111 rec, 1165 yards, 3 TDs

2009: 123 rec, 1348 yards, 4 TDs

2010: 86 rec, 848 yards, 7 TDs

2011: 122 rec, 1569 yards, 9 TDs (including a 99-yarder) (also 19-168-1 in playoffs)

2012: 118 rec, 1354 yards, 6 TDs (16-248-1 in playoffs)

The trade for Welker was one of Belichick’s biggest hits, and he became one of Brady’s best friends and, arguably, most trusted targets.

“He had such a level of production,” said Brady. “And I had so much belief in when he could get open. Every important play ended up going in his direction.”

I may have told this story in this space before, but there was one season when I worked at CSNNE (now NBC Sports Boston) where I had to retrieve Welker from the locker room to do his postgame talk-back with Felger and company. It was the ‘You mad, bro’ game in Seattle. During the game, Welker took a hellacious hit, the kind that knocks dudes out. He stayed in the game. As I walked with him back to the field, I asked him how the hell he got up. He said, “Tom needs me.”