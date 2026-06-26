There was a lot of mystery around Boston’s intentions heading into this weekend’s NHL Draft, and there was plenty of anxiety from Bruins fans as they watched a ton of talented players seemingly go to every team except the Black and Gold.

But all was revealed on Friday night at the start of the first round of the NHL Draft as Boston moved their 2026 first-round pick (23rd overall) and Florida’s 2028 first-round (lottery-protected) to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for German forward JJ Peterka.

It wasn’t Dylan Larkin, or Mason MacTavish or even Vinny Trocheck that ended up coming to Boston as some of the usual suspect names that were out there for potential trade rumors over the last few weeks.

But it was the Bruins moving their late first-round pick, as Don Sweeney had hinted at a couple of days ago while addressing the media prior to the draft.

“[Moving the first-round pick] is always on the table to be honest with you. We’re trying to improve our hockey club,” said Sweeney. “We’re competitively driven as I said, our players are going to be impatient in that regard. Organizationally, we've tried to look at this as, what's our window.

“We did a good job to get back and be competitive this year relative to where we were [the year before]. We had some players, you know, young players get integrated and take steps. We'd like to add to the group, you know, so it has to be [something we consider]. Whether that's in a move up or move back or if that's in a player acquisition, you know, we have to be in the marketplace.”

And the Bruins were absolutely in that marketplace early Friday night, as it turned out, with their own significant transaction.

The speedy 24-year-old German winger is signed for the next four seasons at $7.7 million per season after being traded from the Sabres to Utah for Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring prior to last season.

Peterka’s production was slightly down in his first season in Utah, but that was coming off 27 goals and a career-high 68 points in his last season with the Sabres. Peterka has averaged 26 goals and 55 points over the last three NHL seasons while missing just five games played during that span. So he’s been a productive, durable player still under the age of 25 years old that’s signed to a reasonable number for four more seasons, which is exactly the kind of young player that Boston was looking to add with the long-term view of the franchise in mind.

Some might voice trepidation about the Bruins spending a pair of first-round picks for a player who has yet to hit the 30-goal mark in the league, but Peterka is a much better bet for the B’s than them selecting players with late first-round picks, given their track record over the years.

It remains to be seen where Peterka is going to fit, given that the lefty shooting winger has traditionally been a right wing over the years, and that would slot him on the second line behind David Pastrnak. It also feels like the trade for Peterka could negatively impact the efforts for the Bruins to retain unrestricted free agent Victor Arvidsson as a second-line winger, but the new acquisition is a bigger, younger, and faster player who still has room for improvement.