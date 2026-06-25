Giardi: NFL Notebook - Vera-Tucker sees big difference in NE; plus, Campbell putting in work

(This will be the last Notebook for a few weeks. I will still be producing content, including the Top 25 series, but with the league on break, so too is the Notebook)

Had Alijah Vera-Tucker been a healthy(ish) player during his time with the Jets, there’s almost no way that organization - even a Woody Johnson-led one - would have let him hit the market. That is, unless Vera-Tucker forced their hand. And though we’ve haven’t had too many opportunities to talk to the Patriots' new left guard - try two times exactly - it’s pretty clear what he’s experienced in his brief time in Foxborough thus far is not something he ever felt in the Jersey swamp.

“Man, I tell you, I really enjoyed myself out here, bro,” he said at the conclusion of mandatory mini-camp. “I think just to be a part of a team where everybody expects excellence - from the walkthroughs to the meetings to the practices - I'm just feeling really lucky and blessed to be part of something like that.”

Vera-Tucker was never part of a winning season during his five years with the Jets. In fact, they were dead last in the AFC East three times and third twice, finishing ahead of the Patriots in the last round-up for Bill Belichick and the ensuing disaster that was Jerod Mayo and company. It didn’t help New York that Vera-Tucker missed 42 of a possible 85 regular-season games, including all of last season with a torn tricep.

That meant his tenure here in New England got off to a slow start, with Vera-Tucker mostly working off to the side once the Patriots' offense got into team drills. But he ramped his activity up during mini-camp and appears on track to be a full participant when training camp kicks off at the end of July. That’s important as this re-jiggered offensive line looks to build cohesion.

The 27-year-old has already drawn rave reviews from teammates and the coaching staff both publicly and privately. His athleticism and quick feet could unlock a screen game that was dormant in year one (round 3) under Josh McDaniels. But there’s plenty of power Vera-Tucker brings when the Pats try to ground and pound, which the left side of that offensive line struggled with in 2025-26.

“Alijah’s a great dude. I love him. Athletic freak. His feet are crazy,” second-year pro Jared Wilson said at the beginning of OTAs. “He’s a smart player. He’s going to be a great guy to have.”