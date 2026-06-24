Sonny Gray dominates as Red Sox bounce back, beat Rockies 5-2

The Red Sox entered Tuesday night looking to flush one of their most painful losses of the season. Behind a dominant outing from Sonny Gray and a balanced offensive attack, they did just that with a 5-2 win over the Rockies at Coors Field.

Gray was masterful, turning in arguably the best start by a Boston pitcher in Colorado this season. The veteran mixed his pitches effectively over seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out a season-high 11 and walking three.

The only blemish on Gray’s line was a solo home run. He has now surrendered three homers over his last two starts, but all three have come with the bases empty.

While Gray starred on the mound, Nate Eaton and Wilyer Abreu led the charge offensively. Eaton reached base four times, finishing 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

While Abreu went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. Both also stole a base.

Eaton opened the game with a walk and later scored on Abreu’s RBI triple into the right-center field gap.

Wilyer opens the scoring with an RBI triple!



Vote Wilyer: https://t.co/TNu271yiIB pic.twitter.com/x7DbbK1APw — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2026

Abreu wasn’t done, launching a 443-foot solo homer in the fifth inning, his longest of the season. The triple also continued his dominance against left-handed pitching, as he’s now hitting .383 against southpaws this year.

Boston added another run in the second when Andruw Monasterio and Connor Wong drew back-to-back walks. Eaton followed with a two-out RBI single that scored Monasterio, though Wong was cut down trying to advance to third on a strong throw from left fielder Mickey Moniak.

Colorado activated Moniak off the injured list ahead of the series on Monday night with an ankle injury. It was the second time this season he went on the IL with an injury, he missed the first week of the season with a right ring finger sprain

Rockies starter Sean Sullivan took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits over five innings. The left-hander walked five, struck out three and threw 94 pitches.

The Red Sox added insurance in the sixth. Anthony Seigler singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and came home on Eaton’s RBI double. Eaton later scored on Ceddanne Rafaela’s RBI single to push Boston’s lead to 5-1.

Justin Slaten bounced back nicely after a rough stretch, entering in the eighth and erasing a leadoff single by inducing a double play before recording a routine flyout. He needed just seven pitches to navigate the inning.

Garrett Whitlock, filling in as the closer, surrendered a solo homer to Ezequiel Tovar in the ninth but retired the next two hitters to lock down the win. It was a solid rebound one night after Whitlock allowed a season-high four hits in Monday’s heartbreaking loss.

Sources: Red Sox have signed veteran catcher Andrew Knizner to a minor league deal. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 23, 2026

Boston’s offense was productive throughout the night, collecting 11 hits and six walks while striking out only four times. The Red Sox went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position, though they also stranded 10 runners.

Jarren Duran’s struggles continued. The outfielder went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, marking the third time in his last five games he has punched out three times. He now has 96 strikeouts on the season, the most on the club.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox bolstered their catching depth by signing veteran Andrew Knizner to a minor league contract.

The 31-year-old reported to Triple-A Worcester but was not in the WooSox lineup. Knizner opened the season in the Rockies organization before being released last week despite a productive stint at Triple-A.

In 33 games, Knizner slashed .279/.371/.590 with 10 home runs, 22 RBIs and a .962 OPS, giving the Red Sox an experienced option with plenty of offensive upside should they need catching help later this season.