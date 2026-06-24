With the No. 40 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics have selected St. John's forward Dillon Mitchell.

A four-year college player, Mitchell spent two years at Texas and one at Cincinnati before joining the Red Storm for his final collegiate campaign.

In his senior year, Mitchell averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks. He shot 55.9% from the field.

At the NBA combine, Mitchell measured in at 6-foot-6.75 and 202.2 lbs. He has a 6-foot-10.5 wingspan.

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