A Celtics-slanted 2026 NBA Draft big board

The NBA Draft snuck up on everyone. With all the Giannis Antetokounmpo drama -- and his eventual trade to the Miami Heat -- the draft sort of got tossed onto the back burner. But it’s here nonetheless.

The Boston Celtics have the No. 27 and No. 40 picks this year, and there are plenty of different directions they could go. There are even some rumors that they could trade up.

But this isn’t about trades. This isn’t about Antetokounmpo. This is my final Celtics big board of the draft cycle.

Something to note: After the non-tradable range, this is a Celtics-specific draft board. For example, I think Hannes Steinbach will be selected before Zuby Ejiofor. Long before. But if both were on the board when the Celtics are picking, I believe the Celtics should take Ejiofor.

Steinbach is probably a better prospect because of his youth and potential, but Ejiofor is a better fit for Boston in my eyes. So, it’s not about who the better prospect is. Instead, it’s who I think the Celtics should take.

All that being said, here is my Celtics-specific big board.

© Jay Biggerstaff Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa

The top four (non-tradable)

None of these guys will be available for Boston, nor will Boston be able to trade up this far. We won’t spend much time here.

1. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Brockton’s own. An elite wing scorer who has the mold to be one of the best two-way players in the league. It’s as simple as that.

2. Cameron Boozer, Duke

An all-around talent who often gets underappreciated because he’s not the most dominant scorer. I see Tim Duncan-esque, quiet production from a guy who will help his team win at the highest level.

3. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

An unfathomably talented bucket-getter and an elite shooter. This top three is one of the most talented we’ve seen in years, and any one of them could be worthy of the No. 1 pick.

4. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

He could be a first-pick option in many other drafts, but that’s how good this year’s class is. An elite off-ball defender who will rack up stocks and buckets at the next level.

© John Jones Kingston Flemings and Darius Acuff Jr.

The next batch (virtually non-tradable)

It would take a wild, unforeseen trade to get the Celtics into this range. Barring a Jaylen Brown trade for primarily draft capital, they seemingly don’t have the ammo to jump up this high in the draft.

5. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

A downhill attacker with the scoring poise to boot. In a world where Jalen Brunson is the new, Finals-winning prize, Acuff could be next up. He has the strength, he has the scoring, and he has the killer instinct.

6. Kingston Flemings, Houston

In a draft full of promising guards, Kingston Fleming’s dog mentality on the defensive end helps him stand out. There are concerns about his frame, but that can be solved. Mentality can’t. And he has it.

7. Brayden Burries, Arizona

A fiery, drive-oriented combo guard who probably fits best as a two in the NBA. He can handle the ball when needed and could probably play some point guard, but his do-it-all abilities lend themselves more to the two.

8. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The biggest of the guard group that is projected to go in the top 10. An impressive 3-point shooter with the talent to lead an NBA offense if given the freedom to.

9. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

In my opinion, the most questionable of an extremely talented guard group. He has all the makings of a star point guard in the NBA, but the inefficiency is a cause for caution in my eyes. But again, the skills are absolutely there.

10. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The poster child for a two-way forward in the NBA. Yaxel Lendeborg has the size to guard multiple positions and the Swiss-army-knife offensive versatility that could slot him into a bunch of different roles.

11. Aday Mara, Michigan

An absolute behemoth in the paint. Aday Mara could step in as an immediate-impact guy in the NBA. His blend of size, skill, and passing touch makes him the most intriguing big-man prospect in this year’s class.

12. Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

There’s an argument to be made that Labaron Philon Jr. should be lumped in with the guards projected to land in the top 10. He can drive, he can shoot, and he can pass. The frame is a bit of a concern, but he makes up for it with his energy.

13. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

The third Michigan star projected to go in the lottery, and for good reason. A strong, brick-wall big man who could immediately help an NBA-caliber defense. His screening and defensive talent are underrated, but he’s definitely a lottery-level talent.

14. Hannes Steinbach, Washington

On my Celtics-specific board, he would be a bit further down. But there’s no denying the talent here. Elite offensive rebounding, eye-popping drives, and the potential to be a very talented NBA center.

© Robert Deutsch Tarris Reed Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor

The rest, with a Celtics slant

In theory, if the Celtics put together the right package, they could get up into the middle of the first round. Guys like Philon, Johnson, and Steinbach could even potentially be available to them (Johnson would be a dream).

Getting up into the early 20s would be a lot easier, so long as the Celtics don’t trade the No. 27 pick in a separate deal.

That said, the rest of this big board will have a Celtics slant. That means, to a certain degree, the Celtics’ needs will be kept in mind. If the potential is high enough, it will outweigh things, but for the most part, fit in Boston will take priority.

15. Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

If the Celtics wanted to take a swing at their next guard of the future, look no further. An electric player who can get downhill, score in bunches, and handle the ball. He could be something special.

16. Cameron Carr, Baylor

A beautiful scorer. Cameron Carr can shoot the ball at an extremely high level, and alongside NBA-level spacing, he could take his game to the next level. Add in some creation, and you have a very intriguing prospect.

17. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Zuby Ejiofor is my favorite Celtics target in this draft. Okorie and Carr just barely edge him out on potential alone (mostly because they are projected to be picked way before him), but Ejiofor is my top dog. His defensive versatility, offensive IQ, and shooting potential would fit perfectly in Boston.

18. Sergio De Larrea, Valencia

This is – bar none – the most warped view I have of a prospect compared to the consensus. Sergio De Larrea is projected to go late in the first round, and maybe even in the second. To me, he’s a clear mid-first-rounder. The driving, the passing, the defensive hustle, the shot, the professional experience. It’s all there for me.

19. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

If you loved Robert Williams III, you’ll love Jayden Quaintaince. Imagine Williams with a bit more of an offensive bag and the ability to drive the ball. Now, also remember the injury concerns. Those exist here, too, as Quaintance was coming off an ACL tear this year and didn’t return well.

20. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

I’m a sucker for some things when it comes to draft prospects. Two of them? A good story, and a dog mentality. Bennett Stirtz has both. Starting out in DII, Stirtz worked his way up to Iowa. He plays with an edge that will give him a leg up in the NBA. He’s a great offensive creator who could help run an NBA-caliber offense.

21. Chris Cenac, Houston

A bet on Chris Cenac is a bet on the Celtics finding their center of the future. His physical tools are nothing short of incredible – 6-foot-10 without shoes on and a 7-foot-5 wingspan. He can move his feet extremely well and has shown flashes of a Naz Reid-like offensive bag.

22. Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

This is the type of offensive talent you want at your center position. He’d be a tad small for an everyday center, but Joshua Jefferson is an elite passer, a solid 3-point shooter, and an impressive downhill attacker. Throw in his quality team defense, and he’d be great in Boston.

23. Koa Peat, Arizona

When Koa Peat gets downhill, get out of the way. He’s an explosive athlete with switchy defense potential. Peat can create for himself and is quietly a very impressive passer. If an NBA team can work on his 3-ball, he would be the complete package at the power forward position.