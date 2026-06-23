Haggerty: Patriots Bergeron 'humbled' by hockey immortality that awaits at Hall of Fame

Patrice Bergeron admitted that “the dust hadn’t settled yet” on a once-in-a-lifetime whirlwind week that saw him honored as a member of the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame class and as a Bruins player who will join an ultra-exclusive club and see his iconic No. 37 raised to the TD Garden rafters next season.

The Bruins legend got the Hall of Fame call on Monday afternoon from Mike Gartner and Ron Francis, and his thoughts quickly spun to, first, his family, then major career influencers in Mark Recchi, Zdeno Chara and Marty Lapointe, and then to his own childhood Quebec Nordiques heroes (Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg) that he’ll now be joining in the Hockey Hall after his induction on Nov. 9 in Toronto.

All of it adds up to the humble, hard-working, overwhelmingly successful and deeply respected former Bruins captain getting honored with things that he never really allowed himself to dream possible while his ridiculously successful career was going on.

“I’m very appreciative of this honor…it’s been a real pleasure to [play in the NHL] over the last 20 years and I feel very grateful. The game has given me so much,” said Bergeron, who gave credit to his wife, his four kids and his parents in addition to all his teammates “he battled with” as well as Bruins ownership and Bruins management. “I never imagined I would one day be in this position. When you grow up you think about what your dream is, I guess, and it’s making it to the NHL one day.

“Once you get there, you don’t know what’s going to happen. So to be here down the road is surreal and very humbling.”

Patrice Bergeron spoke today after being elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame ⭐



He shared the attributes that drove him, "I never felt satisfied". 💪 pic.twitter.com/jgRGDyhJIw — NESN (@NESN) June 23, 2026

Bergeron was a no-brainer as a first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer and goes in with a couple of strong New England hockey candidates, Keith Tkachuk and Brian Burke, as fellow members of the HHOF Class of 2026. The NHL-record six Selke Trophies, a triple gold winner at the World Juniors, Olympics and World Cup for Team Canada and a Stanley Cup champion in 2011, Bergeron also posted 427 goals and 1040 career points in 1,294 NHL games after beginning his career as the youngest player in the league in 2003-04 as an 18-year-old kid from Quebec.

But it was as much about the way Bergeron carried himself as a gentleman and fierce competitor with first class instincts and an inclusive approach that allowed him to team with the hard-driving, equally classy Zdeno Chara for 15 years of winning hockey in Boston as one of the Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Part of what made Bergeron the one-of-a-kind player that he was is his selfless makeup, a skater playing the most glamorous center position that instead focused on defense, faceoffs and the little details that turned into big team accomplishments.

“It’s the way I wanted to play. It’s the way I’ve always played the game and I wouldn’t change that, Selkes or not,” said Bergeron of the two-way play and defensive component being such a defining trait of his playing style. “It was something I built over the years with the help of a lot of teammates and a lot of coaches. They helped me create that side of my game, helped me make it better and perfect it in a way.

“It’s always one of the things that pushed me over the edge, in a sense, as a player, but I always felt like I stayed true to who I was as a player. It was always for the team, and if it didn’t have an impact or it didn’t help [the team]…I wasn’t willing to do it. I wasn’t really worried about whether I was going to get the Selke [Trophy] or not, it was worrying about whether this is going to help me [as a player], or this is going to help my team win, help me be a better linemate and help my teammates. That was always the approach that I had.”

Brad’s got a message for Bergy 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hlArj7oRBx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 23, 2026

That approach led the Bruins to three Stanley Cup Final appearances, 15 playoff appearances, and the Cup win in 2011, while regularly standing as one of the best defensive teams with a culture of winning, and players caring about each other, that truly transcended the sport as a reflection back on the strength of character from Bergeron, Chara and the other core members of that group.

“From the moment he arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, he dedicated himself to his craft and never stopped striving to improve throughout his 20-year career. He was an exceptional two-way player, elite in the face-off circle and on the penalty kill, and he continuously evolved his game, becoming a key contributor on the power play as well,” said Don Sweeney. “Patrice grew into a true leader on and off the ice and served as a tremendous captain, leading with commitment, confidence and humility. He won at every level of the game, achieving Triple Gold with Team Canada and capturing a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins…[now] he takes his rightful place among the greatest players in NHL history as a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame."

One thing that Bergeron continues to be consistent on is that the time isn’t nigh for him to get more involved in coaching, scouting or the front office for the Black and Gold, even as things like Hall of Fame inductions and number retirements truly signal that No. 37’s glorious playing days are behind him.