Rafael Devers’ pinch-run meltdown proves Red Sox were right to trade him last summer

Rafael Devers’ latest controversy won’t settle the debate over the blockbuster trade that sent him to San Francisco, but it does provide fresh ammunition for those who believed the Red Sox made the right decision.

In the ninth inning of the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the Marlins, Devers drew a walk representing the tying run. Looking to add speed on the bases, manager Tony Vitello called on Jonah Cox to pinch-run.

As Cox made his way to first base, Devers appeared to wave toward the dugout in an apparent attempt to stay in the game rather than come off for the pinch-runner.

After ultimately leaving the field, Devers bypassed an interaction with one of the coaches, slammed his helmet in the dugout, and immediately headed to the clubhouse, visibly frustrated by the decision.

Rafael Devers didn't want to be removed for a pinch runner after a leadoff walk to start the ninth pic.twitter.com/PR3DCOFd3M — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2026

"He was signaling over to us that he's good to run," Vitello said after the game. "We DHed him the first game (of the series on Friday) after the day off just because -- from running, from baserunning -- some soreness in his leg. He's good to go. Part of it, too, is that you know how competitive he is. He wanted to stay in the game."

After the game, Vitello downplayed the incident, explaining that Devers had been dealing with some leg discomfort and that using Cox as a pinch-runner gave the Giants their best chance to manufacture the tying run, even while acknowledging that Marlins reliever Lake Bachar is difficult to run against.

In the end, the move never paid off. Cox did not attempt to steal second base, and the game ended moments later when Willy Adames grounded into a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Attempting to wave off the pinch runner was inexcusable on Rafael Devers' part, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"It was basically insubordination." pic.twitter.com/7ajTk8FUsQ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 22, 2026

"You know how competitive he is. He wanted to stay in the game," Vitello said. "Once we announce the move, the move is made. Just going with our best effort to win the game. (Devers) was signaling over to us he was good to run. Obviously, would like Jonah to get a bag. He’s relatively quick to the plate. But on a double, going on our best chance to win the game.

"In a perfect world, you’d like to see Cox get a bag at second, if he can. At the very least, if you go down, you go down swinging with your fastest guy."

Devers finished Sunday’s loss 0-for-3 with a walk. After a sluggish start to the season, he has rounded into form, batting .264/.338/.540 with nine home runs over 45 games since May 1.

Despite Sunday’s visible frustration, Vitello maintained after the game that he and Devers remain on good terms. The Giants don't seem willing to make the relationship work, reportedly have been looking to trade Devers, not because of this incident, but because of the club's poor performance this season. The Giants would like to move the slugging first baseman's $225 million through the 2033 season.

"We talk every day. We’re good. I’d rather have guys you have to rip off the field," Vitello said, maintaining he and his slugger are on good terms.

"I don’t have any problem with Raffy. We talk every day; he’s one of the most entertaining guys to be around. He wants to stay in the game."

"Just because you make a lot of money and you're good doesn't mean that you get a pass."@Jhay_Da_Man says Rafael Devers needs to be held accountable in the same way as everyone else. pic.twitter.com/j058UeQPml — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 22, 2026

Devers declined to speak with reporters after the game, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

For Red Sox fans, Devers' temper tantrum looked similar to his end in Boston. The visible frustration and emotional reaction echoed moments that strained Devers’ relationship with Boston before the two sides ultimately parted ways in the blockbuster Father’s Day trade last June.

The relationship between Devers and the Red Sox had already become complicated after the club signed Alex Bregman and shifted Devers from third base to designated hitter. Tensions only escalated when Boston later asked him to begin playing first base following Triston Casas’ season-ending injury.

One of the attributes that comes with Devers’ bat is managing his emotions and ultimately getting him to buy into being more of a clubhouse leader.

Ironically, the situation gained even more attention when former Red Sox manager Alex Cora appeared to react to the incident on social media.

According to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, Devers was involved in a similar pinch-running situation with Cora last season, though it was handled privately and never became a public issue.