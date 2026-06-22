NHL Notes: Arms race has started in East with Tkachuk blockbuster

The arms race is officially back on in the Atlantic Division, and the Bruins will need to decide how fervently they want to jump into at this point.

The Florida Panthers made another “all-in” kind of move on Sunday that shocked everybody by sending three first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Ottawa Senators for captain Brady Tkachuk, who will now join brother Matthew and the rest of the grizzled, dynastic Panthers outfit for another run at the Cup. It’s exactly the kind of move one would expect from a Florida team that missed the playoffs last season after capturing back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in the previous two seasons.

After acquiring Brady Tkachuk, the Panthers' 2026-27 roster is looking absolutely LOADED 🤯



Who's stopping Florida from winning its third Cup in four years? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WScdvQBuvc — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 22, 2026

It’s also the kind of move that is going to up the ante for all the other teams across the Eastern Conference following Carolina’s coronation as Stanley Cup champs this spring, a sign that everybody else will need to add major pieces to a team that’s going to boast Aleksander Barkov, the Tkachuk brothers, Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand across their front lines next season.

The Tkachuk blockbuster also continues the trend of the 2028 Florida first-round pick, sent to Boston in the Marchand trade, as one that probably won’t be a lottery candidate, unlike the Toronto first-rounder that Boston currently holds from the Brandon Carlo trade.

It was always pretty self-evident that the Black and Gold roster was going to need to get much better if they wanted to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs next season while building on last year’s encouraging 100-point season. The optimism and feel-good elements of last season’s unexpected resurgence have largely dissipated and been replaced by a Bruins group required to roll up their sleeves and aim for another season of grand-scale improvements on par with last year’s rebound effort.

Otherwise, they may be left behind in the dust as teams like Buffalo and Montreal will be a year better and more confident after their playoff runs, and perennial Eastern heavyweights like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

"We got bounced in the first round. So yeah, we need more talent, we need more speed. “That's something that we have to try to acquire in one way, shape or form. But you look at the elite teams in the league, we are not there,” admitted Cam Neely at the Bruins end-of-season press conference a month ago. “Like I said two years ago, when you strip it down like we did, you're not going to be there in one season, so it's going to take some time. But what we accomplished this year, give the guys some credit, but it's building blocks…we've still got work to do to improve this club still.

“We're going to have to have some patience here. How long that is, remains to be seen. What we can do with those [draft pick and prospect] assets that we have now that we didn't have, that remains to be seen. But we also have to look at our current roster, the core players in their age group and where they're at, and what we can do to build around them. Right now, for me, it's about today, tomorrow, the next day, and we'll go from there.”