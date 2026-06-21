Wilyer Abreu’s two-run blast, Connelly Early’s bounce-back lift Red Sox over Mariners, 5-1

One night after Ranger Suarez dazzled with a one-hit gem in the series opener, the Red Sox turned to fellow left-hander Connelly Early on Saturday. While he wasn’t as overpowering, Early delivered a strong outing, earning his third quality start of the season as Boston defeated the Mariners, 5-1, in Seattle.

It was an unconventional but ultimately effective outing for Early, who battled inconsistent command while dominating stretches of the game. The rookie left-hander struck out seven and generated 13 swings and misses over six innings, allowing just one run on two hits to earn his sixth win of the season.

Early’s biggest challenge was his control. He walked two batters and hit three more, including two in the sixth inning, creating plenty of traffic despite limiting Seattle’s offense. After issuing two walks and plunking a batter over the first three innings, he settled in and retired nine consecutive hitters before navigating another jam in the sixth.

Saturday also marked his first start without allowing a home run since May 27 and just the third time in his last 13 outings dating back to April 10 that he kept the ball in the yard.

The 24-year-old threw a career-high 98 pitches and showcased noticeably improved velocity. His four-seam fastball averaged 94.8 mph, a full tick above his 93.8 mph season average, and consistently sat in the 95-96 mph range before tapering off late in the outing as fatigue set in.

It wasn’t the cleanest performance, but after posting a 7.36 ERA over his first three starts of June, Early delivered an encouraging bounce-back and his best outing of the month.

Interim manager Chad Tracy shook up his lineup Saturday, tabbing Anthony Seigler as his leadoff hitter after the catcher was recalled from Triple-A Worcester following Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s placement on the injured list with left forearm inflammation. Kiner-Falefa underwent an MRI in Seattle.

Anthony Seigler with his first hit back with the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/x1bpj7E91b — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 21, 2026

Seigler led off the fourth inning with a single and later scored as the Red Sox grabbed the lead for good. Moments later, Wilyer Abreu crushed a 414-foot, two-run homer off Mariners starter Emerson Hancock for his ninth home run of the season. It was a welcome sign for Abreu, who entered the night batting just .237 with a .672 OPS in June.