NBA Notebook: 2026 NBA Mock Draft, trade rumors, and more

The 2026 NBA Draft is right around the corner. And by right around the corner, I mean it's here. Tuesday. Just a couple of days from now.

Every team will prioritize different things. As the Sacramento Kings look for the most talented player on the board, teams like the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets may choose to draft fit over potential.

That's the nature of the draft. It's a chance for every team in the NBA to add a new piece to their future.

So, with that in mind, here's my mock draft. This is how I think the board will shake out, not necessarily how I think the board should shake out. My personal NBA Draft Big Board (with a Celtics slant) will be out soon.

1. Washington Wizards - AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Seemingly the consensus No.1 pick, outside of some Darryn Peterson rumblings, it seems clear that AJ Dybantsa will be the first overall pick on draft night. He has all the tools to be a two-way NBA superstar.

2. Utah Jazz - Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Although Peterson canceled his workout with the Utah Jazz, they were reportedly both unsurprised and unmoved by the decision. Peterson, an elite scorer and ball-handler, still seems like the likely No. 2 pick.

3. Memphis Grizzlies - Cameron Boozer, Duke

A production monster on both ends of the court, Cameron Boozer is the last of the obvious top three off the board. He'll form a new Big 3 in Memphis alongside Cedric Coward and Zach Edey.

4. Chicago Bulls - Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

This is yet another obvious selection. Caleb Wilson is a defensive monster with the tools to be a star on offense, too. This pick should be a layup for Bryson Graham, the new leader in the Chicago Bulls' front office.

5. LA Clippers - Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The LA Clippers might trade this pick (more on that after the mock). But even if they do, it seems like Keaton Wagler is being circled. He has the most size amongst a very talented guard group projected to go in this range.

6. Brooklyn Nets - Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

This part of the draft could go in any direction, but the Brooklyn Nets need a star. Darius Acuff Jr. has 'star' written all over him. An elite offensive creator with the basketball IQ to match.

7. Sacramento Kings - Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

You could easily swap Mikel Brown Jr. and Acuff here, but I'm a bigger Acuff fan, so I swayed that way. Brown has the shot, the ball-handling, and the passing to be one of the NBA's next great point guards. And much like the Nets, the Sacramento Kings need a star.

8. Atlanta Hawks - Kingston Flemings, Houston

Behind Acuff, my second favorite of this range of guards. Kingston Flemings is a two-way guard and a dog on both ends. The Atlanta Hawks need a new offensive leader, and Flemings could be it.

9. Dallas Mavericks - Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build around Cooper Flagg, and Brayden Burries is the perfect combo guard to play alongside him. He can handle the ball, he can score, and he hustles. That's a good foundation.

10. Milwaukee Bucks - Nate Ament, Tennessee

There's a chance the Milwaukee Bucks trade up from this spot if they trade Antetokounmpo, but if they are here, it seems like Nate Ament will be the pick. He's a raw scoring talent, and the Bucks are now reportedly seen as his floor in the draft.

11. Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

If the Golden State Warriors are looking to win now with Stephen Curry, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better win-now player than Yaxel Lendeborg. He's an elite, versatile 3-and-D forward with NBA size already.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Aday Mara, Michigan

There have been rumors that the Oklahoma City Thunder want to move up, but if they don't, going center (again) could make sense. OKC is getting expensive, and training a 7-foot-3 behemoth with great court vision to back up Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein wouldn't be a bad idea.

13. Miami Heat - Hannes Steinbach, Washington

If the Miami Heat don't trade this pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Hannes Steinbach would be an intriguing selection. An impressive offensive talent with elite rebounding to boot. Next to Bam Adebayo's defense, he could really thrive.

14. Charlotte Hornets - Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

The Charlotte Hornets need center depth, and Morez Johnson Jr. is as interesting a big man as there is in this year's class. He's an amazing rebounder, has a strong body, and is a perfect pick-and-roll partner for LaMelo Ball.

© Chris Jones Chris Cenac and Cameron Carr

15. Chicago Bulls - Cameron Carr, Baylor

An infusion of talent should be the Bulls' goal this draft. After taking Wilson at No. 4, they go offense here, snatching up Cameron Carr. He's a great shooter and has the potential to be an awesome secondary creator in Chicago.

16. Memphis Grizzlies - Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

After taking Boozer, the Memphis Grizzlies could go guard here with Labaron Philon Jr. He's an impressive shot creator, adept at getting downhill. If he develops well, he could be the Ja Morant replacement in Memphis.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder - Allen Graves, Santa Clara

A rapid riser in the draft, Allen Graves has a bit of everything in his tool belt. He's a high-feel player who can shoot the ball well and play solid team defense. He'd be a great role player in OKC.

18. Charlotte Hornets - Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Coby White may leave in free agency, but Bennett Stirtz could replace him instantly. The Iowa point guard plays hard on both ends and has the creation tools to be a perfect offensive leader off the bench in Charlotte.

19. Toronto Raptors - Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

For a team that may be looking for an offensive leader, look no further than Christian Anderson. He's the best pick-and-roll handler in the draft and a sniper from 3-point range. He'd fit in nicely with the Toronto Raptors.

20. San Antonio Spurs - Chris Cenac, Houston

Chris Cenac has the defensive tools to battle Victor Wembanyama in practice and the offensive upside to be a very intriguing fit alongside him. He's a developmental project, but Cenac has all the talent in the world. He could be San Antonio's Luke Kornet replacement down the line (with a ton of potential for more).

21. Detroit Pistons - Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

It may take a year or two, but Ebuka Okorie could be the offensive answer for the Detroit Pistons. If they want another creator to play next to Cunningham, Okorie's driving and ball-handling could provide that. He has all the makings of a late-round steal with star potential.

22. Philadelphia 76ers, Karim Lopez, New Zealand

An intriguing, big-bodied forward who could go much earlier in the draft. Karim Lopez has the tools to be a driver, switchy defender, and cutter. The Philadelphia 76ers need forwards, and he could be a great upside guy to take a chance on.

23. Atlanta Hawks - Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

This is a guy who could have been a lottery pick if he were healthy. But coming off an ACL tear, Jayden Quaintaince didn't look like himself. However, his defensive potential is off the charts, and the Atlanta Hawks could be in a spot to develop that.

24. New York Knicks - Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

The New York Knicks would keep a St. John's kid home with this pick. Zuby Ejiofor is a defensive beast who can switch onto smaller players, and his offensive vision is just as impressive. He'd fit in nicely as a four/five with the reigning champs.

25. Los Angeles Lakers - Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

As the Los Angeles Lakers search for a center to pair with Luka Doncic, Tarris Reed Jr. could be a perfect option. He's a brick wall who would run the pick-and-roll perfectly, using his passing and finishing skills to make himself at home next to Doncic.

26. Denver Nuggets - Koa Peat, Arizona

Like the Celtics, the Nuggets are reportedly looking to move up in the draft. If they don't, Koa Peat could be a great pick. His rim-running would slot beautifully alongside Nikola Jokic, and if they trade Aaron Gordon or Cameron Johnson for cap reasons, he could slot in as an eventual replacement.

27. Boston Celtics - Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

If the Celtics want to improve their center position, Joshua Jefferson would be a great pick. He's an all-around offensive talent with impressive passing skills and the motor to compete on defense.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves - Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Adding some creation alongside Anthony Edwards should be a priority, and Meleek Thomas has the potential to be a solid scorer. Add in his hustle on defense, and he would be a solid Minnesota Timberwolves selection here.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers - Dailyn Swain, Texas

There's a good chance Dailyn Swain goes much earlier in this draft, but his age and lack of 3-ball could see him fall. He's a great hustle player with a ton of energy who drives the ball well, and at this point, the Cleveland Cavaliers could swing on his talent.

30. Dallas Mavericks, Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

The Mavericks could use a big man to play next to Flagg and Burries, so why not look at Henri Veesaar? He's a great pick-and-roll threat who can shoot the ball well from the outside.

Five more who could be first-round talents

1. Isaiah Evans, Duke

2. Sergio De Larrea, Valencia

3. Ryan Conwell, Louisville

4. Richie Saunders, BYU

5. Alex Karaban, UConn

© Benny Sieu Kawhi Leonard dunks on Giannis Antetokounmpo

More NBA notes

1. Clippers draft rumors

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Clippers are not going to be trading the No. 5 pick in this year's draft. However, there are a suspicious number of rumors on the topic.

A bunch of rumblings came funneling out that the Clippers are keeping the pick. A suspicious number of rumors. Almost as if the Clippers want to move in silence more than they were.

The Clippers moving back is one of the most popular draft rumors, and where there's smoke, there's often fire. Just keep an eye on No. 5.

2. Thunder draft rumors

Meanwhile, the Thunder reportedly want to trade up in this year's draft, and they hope to jump up far -- into the top 10. Marc J. Spears reported as much on ESPN.

That said, Sam Presti may not find many trade partners willing to strike a deal. He has a history of finding diamonds in the rough, and a trade with Presti could mean passing up on said diamond.

Almost like making a deal with the devil. The pick-hoarding devil.

That said, with picks No. 13 and No. 17 -- plus a haul of future first -- it wouldn't be shocking to see the Thunder jump up.

3. Too much for Giannis?

Another one of Fischer's reports included the sentiment that Jon Horst -- the Bucks' GM -- is asking for way too much in an Antetokounmpo trade.

"Several sources have conveyed that Milwaukee GM Jon Horst has established especially ambitious asking prices in Giannis talks.

"The word that keeps coming back: "Unrealistic."

"The Bucks naturally want as much as they can if they're parting with their Face of the Franchise, so what constitutes unrealistic? Sources say Milwaukee has been asking teams for returns that would leave any club acquiring Antetokounmpo too barren to contend for a championship. Which is the precise opportunity Giannis is known to be seeking if he's going to finally leave Brewtown after 13 seasons and commit to a long-term contract extension with a new team."

Something to keep an eye on as the Celtics and Heat continue to grapple with the idea.

4. Heat's Plan Bs

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic and Fischer, the Heat have some Plan B options if they don't land Antetokounmpo.

Those options? Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Leonard is coming off the most statistically impressive season of his career, and Morant... not so much. Still, South Beach and chasing star power go together like peanut butter and jelly.

5. Trae Young's plans

It came as a relative shock that Washington Wizards guard Trae Young plans on declining his player option and entering unrestricted free agency. However, the situation isn't nearly as juicy as it once seemed.