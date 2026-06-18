Haggerty: Players to watch as Bruins' offseason gets started

With NHL free agency less than two weeks away and the Stanley Cup Final now in the rear-view mirror, things are percolating in the hockey offseason for the Bruins, and frankly for everybody else around the league.

That was obvious this week as teams began pulling off trades, including a really shrewd one involving the San Jose Sharks managing to pull in 26-year-old defenseman Michael Kesselring in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres by simply moving down seven spots in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. Kesselring had a down year in Buffalo while battling through knee and ankle woes, but was just one year removed from posting a very solid seven goals and 29 points (and 89 penalty minutes) while playing all 82 games for the then-Utah Hockey Club.

Kesselring could have been an intriguing possibility for a Bruins team that is on the lookout for a right-side D-man that can play in a top 4 capacity, but perhaps the B’s picking 23rd in the first round wasn’t a big enough move up in the round to entice the Sabres. Either way, the Bruins know that they will have to be movers and shakers over the next few weeks if they want to improve their time with an eye toward potentially still re-signing pending free agent Viktor Arvidsson as well.

“Obviously throughout the year we felt like we were a little light in the top six, and that’s obviously an area that we still want to address,” said Cam Neely. “On the back end, if the elusive right D that’s got some offense at the offensive blue line [becomes available], that would be helpful.

“Those are things that we’re still trying to target. If you look at the teams that advance [in the Stanley Cup playoffs], they are pretty stacked throughout their lineup.”

With that in mind, here are some of the names to look for as the hockey rumor mill gets churning over the next few weeks:

• John Carlson – The 36-year-old defenseman has already informed the Anaheim Ducks that he intends to go to free agency, and the word on the street is that he wants to return to the East Coast after playing nearly his entire career with the Washington Capitals. Carlson is incredibly productive and a legit PP quarterback that would add experience, offensive know-how, and still has game after posting 14 goals and 60 points last season. The Bruins will likely need to overpay a bit for a player that will have other East team contenders vying for him, but he would be the kind of upgrade for Boston’s top 4 that could make a major impact over the next few seasons.

According to Pierre LeBrun, John Carlson's tenure in Anaheim appears to be over, and he's looking to continue his career with an Eastern Conference club. Which team do you think is the best fit? pic.twitter.com/apHoEoD3Vc — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) June 16, 2026

• Dylan Larkin – While the Bruins weren’t one of the original three teams listed on Larkin’s approved trade list, the expectation is that the Detroit Red Wings captain is going to have to expand that list to allow the Wings to accommodate his wishes. Don’t count the Bruins out, as they have the assets and the cap space to pull something like this off, along with a clear and obvious need for a top-line center like Larkin, who has scored 30-plus goals in each of the last five seasons. He’s not the classic playmaking pivot that might have allowed David Pastrnak to move back into his goal-scoring role from a few years ago, but he might work with No. 88 in his current remodel as a playmaking, line-driving winger who is setting those around him up for offense.

Frank Seravalli: Re Dylan Larkin trade request: From what I've heard in general managers who have spoken to Steve Yzerman is that he appears to be in no rush - Oilers Now (6/15) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 18, 2026