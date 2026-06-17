Report: Celtics interested in trading up in 2026 NBA Draft

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Boston Celtics may be interested in trading up in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Boston currently holds the No. 27 pick. Fischer also noted that the Denver Nuggets (pick no. 26) could want to trade up.

Historically speaking, the Celtics haven't liked trading up in the draft. For the most part, they've chosen to do the opposite. Brad Stevens has traded back plenty of times but has yet to trade up.

That said, this year's draft is loaded. There are a ton of talented players who could be available in the first round, but if the Celtics want to secure one, moving up could be smart.

There's a chance someone may slip to the Celtics at No. 27, but if they want to avoid that risk, trading up could be smart.

St John's Zuby Ejiofor has climbed up draft boards in recent weeks. He would be an incredible fit in Boston, providing switchable defense and an intriguing offensive skill set. It's beginning to seem less and less likely that he will be available at No. 27.

The same goes for Houston's Chris Cenac, a raw-potential prospect with elite rebounding and a confident jump shot. Boston could mold him into its center of the future, though he may be off the board at No. 27.

Both of those guys -- as well as the likes of Iowa's Bennett Stirtz, UConn's Tarris Reed Jr., and Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance -- could all probably be acquired with a trade-up into the low-20s or late-teens.

That leaves two questions: How aggressive do the Celtics want to get? And who are they after?

Ejiofor is my favorite Celtics prospect in their current range, and they may even have to trade up to get him. Cenac is right after him, and Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson and Valencia's Sergio De Larrea are close behind them both.

But what if the Celtics were able to move up significantly? Could they get into the mid-teens? The late lottery? Just how aggressive are the Celtics looking to get?

It seems highly unlikely that Boston could swing a trade to get itself into the top 10. Barring a massive move, consider that out of the question.

However, if the right chips fall in the right places, it may not be impossible to land a mid-first-round selection. Then, things would get very interesting.