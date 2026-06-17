Red Sox sink to 0-31 when trailing by multiple runs in 3-0 loss to Blue Jays

When the Red Sox fall down by two runs or more in a game this season, it’s like a death sentence. The offense is so inept that it can’t dig itself out of a small hole, and subsequently, they’re 0-31 this season.

Boston’s offense has struggled to generate timely hits or mount sustained rallies, and that trend continued Wednesday night as the Red Sox dropped a 3-0 decision to the division-rival Blue Jays.

The loss pushed Boston to 29-42 on the season and a season-worst 13 games under .500.

The inability to capitalize with runners on base once again proved costly. The Red Sox finished just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 baserunners, wasting numerous opportunities to get back into the game.

Chad Tracy on making sense of the Red Sox failing to come through the last 2 nights.



"Sometimes it happens. I know that's not a good answer. Sometimes it happens." pic.twitter.com/31fvauOwVT — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 18, 2026

The Red Sox were originally scheduled to face future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, but the veteran right-hander was scratched just hours before first pitch and placed on the 15-day injured list with back spasms.

Toronto quickly adjusted, turning to opener Braydon Fisher, who navigated around two first-inning walks to toss 1 1/3 scoreless innings. From there, bulk reliever Simeon Woods Richardson took over and continued to frustrate Boston’s lineup.

The Red Sox had opportunities but repeatedly failed to cash in. Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked and stole second in the second inning but was left stranded.

Wilyer Abreu doubled with two outs in the third and never advanced, and Boston left two more runners on base during a brief fourth-inning threat.

Boston’s fourth-inning rally was short-circuited in unusual fashion when Jarren Duran was struck by a hard-hit ground ball off the bat of Masataka Yoshida while advancing from first to second. By rule, Duran was called out for interference, and Yoshida was credited with a single.

Kiner-Falefa followed with a walk to keep the inning alive, but Woods Richardson retired the next two hitters to escape the jam.

The Red Sox squandered an even better opportunity in the fifth. Ceddanne Rafaela singled with one out to chase Woods Richardson from the game, prompting Toronto to bring in left-hander Mason Fluharty.

Abreu greeted him with a single before Fluharty struck out Willson Contreras and walked Duran to load the bases.

With a chance to break the scoreless tie, Boston sent Nate Eaton to the plate as a pinch hitter for the left-handed-hitting Yoshida.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider immediately countered by calling on right-hander Spencer Miles, and the move paid off. Miles induced a routine groundout to first from Eaton, stranding the bases loaded and leaving the Red Sox empty-handed once again.

Jake Bennett did his job. Hard to complain about outings like this.



5.1 IP - 79 Pitches/55 Strikes

3 Hits

2 ER/R

5 K

0 BB

15 Whiffs



Encouraging swing-and-miss stuff. 4SFB was up 1.4 MPH. Sinker up 1.9. Gotta work on controlling the run game a bit, but a good day at the office. pic.twitter.com/tngnjEDYnp — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 18, 2026