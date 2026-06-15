What does all the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Celtics noise mean?

It's the summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

First, the Boston Celtics were definitely out. Now, they're definitely in. Or, are they? Maybe they're posturing? Or perhaps the Celtics are playing a game of chicken with the Miami Heat, trying to see what type of offer they have to beat.

Based on all circulating reports, the Heat are going to offer a package that looks something like Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, and the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (and maybe some additional draft capital).

Meanwhile, the Celtics could -- in theory -- offer Jaylen Brown, a young wing (Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, Jordan Walsh, etc.), and draft picks. The Milwaukee Bucks would -- again, in theory -- send Brown to a third team in exchange for more assets.

At this point, those are the only two teams being mentioned. The Cleveland Cavaliers got a shout, as did the Orlando Magic. And the reported asking price from the Minnesota Timberwolves is astronomical.

Brian Windhorst is appearing on ESPN's Get Up!, citing potential problems with the deal. He's noted that Boston may be cautious about sending out a formal offer. He mentioned how a deal for Antetokounmpo would split up Brown and Jayson Tatum while simultaneously changing the way the Celtics play basketball.

But at the same time, Bill Simmons stated that the Celtics have put in an offer for Antetokounmpo within the past week. And Marc Stein of The Stein Line all but confirmed that Simmons -- when he speculated last week -- was right about Antetokounmpo's potential interest in the Celtics.

Yet while all that has been happening, Windhorst also mentioned that Antetokounmpo is "focused" on playing for the Heat.

Long-time Miami reporter Barry Jackson confirmed the notion that there are "few teams" outside of the Heat that Antetokounmpo would sign an extension with.

Jackson also stated that Boston is one of them.

Though, in a separate post, Jackson noted something Bobby Marks said on ESPN: If the Celtics don't get an Antetokounmpo deal across the finish line, they risk upsetting Brown.

So, what is happening?

To be perfectly clear: I do not know. The following is nothing more than my thoughts on the matter.

Given that a bunch of different people are presenting different information, I assume the tidbits are coming from a variety of sources.

Some people may be hearing things from the Celtics (though Boston doesn't usually let things slip very easily). Others may be getting intel from the Heat, Antetokounmpo's camp, or even from third teams that may want to get involved in an attempt to land a guy like Brown or Herro.