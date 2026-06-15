Red Sox fail to secure sweep over Rangers as Connelly Early surrenders two more homers

Willson Contreras did everything he could to will the Red Sox to a series sweep Sunday night at Fenway Park, but Boston’s early deficit proved too much to overcome in a 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

The defeat dropped the Red Sox to 29-40 on the season, though they still secured the three-game series victory after winning the first two games.

Texas wasted no time jumping on rookie left-hander Connelly Early. Wyatt Langford launched the first pitch of the game over the wall in left for a leadoff home run, marking the second time this season that Early has surrendered a homer on his opening pitch.

Wyatt Langford sends the first pitch of #SundayNightBaseball WAY OVER the Green Monster 😳 pic.twitter.com/G1UaNlfO36 — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2026

After allowing back-to-back singles in the second, Early served up a three-run homer to Kyle Higashioka that pushed the Rangers’ lead to 4-0. The outing continued an alarming trend for the rookie, who has now allowed 14 home runs in 14 starts and multiple long balls in five appearances this season.

Kyle Higashioka delivers a souvenir to a young fan in the form of a 3-run homer! pic.twitter.com/YaXvR8GmmF — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2026

The Red Sox responded in the bottom half of the inning behind Contreras, who crushed a leadoff solo homer into the Green Monster seats for his team-leading 15th home run. Boston added another run when Caleb Durbin walked, advanced to third on an Isiah Kiner-Falefa single and a wild pitch, then scored on a Marcelo Mayer groundout to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Boston has surrendered 10 or more hits in 29 games this season, the third-most in the American League and tied for the fifth-most in the majors. Even more alarming, the Sox are just 4-25 in those contests, underscoring how difficult it has been for them to overcome nights when the pitching staff can’t limit traffic.

If nobody got me, I know Willson Contreras got me. 2nd homer of the series!



15 HR in 67 games overall. He had 20 in 135 games last year. Now rocking a 158 wRC+ for 2026. pic.twitter.com/oDdaTorOgB — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 14, 2026

Boston nearly climbed even closer in the third after Masataka Yoshida doubled and moved to third, but Jake Burger turned in a defensive gem at first base, fielding a bouncing ball before firing home to cut down Yoshida and end the inning.

Although Early escaped a jam in the third, he loaded the bases again in the fourth and Brandon Nimmo delivered a two-run double to extend Texas’ advantage. The left-hander exited after 4 2/3 innings, having allowed a career-high six runs on 11 hits while walking two and striking out three.

The recent stretch has been difficult for Early. After carrying a 2.95 ERA through his first 11 starts, he has surrendered 12 earned runs over his last 14 2/3 innings while failing to complete five innings in consecutive outings.

On the other side, former Red Sox ace Nathan Eovaldi turned in another strong performance against his old club. The veteran allowed three runs over seven innings, scattering six hits and one walk while striking out six.

Contreras remained Boston’s biggest offensive threat, launching his second solo homer of the night in the sixth inning to trim the deficit to 6-3. The two-homer performance gave him 16 on the season and continued what has been one of the best offensive campaigns of his career.

The Red Sox mounted one final push in the eighth. Yoshida singled and later scored on Wilyer Abreu’s RBI base hit to make it 6-4, while Contreras added another single to put the tying run aboard. But with two outs, Jarren Duran grounded out to end the rally.

Boston went quietly in the ninth, as Rangers reliever Jacob Latz retired the side in order to secure the victory.

Despite the loss, there were bright spots. Contreras finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and continues to anchor the middle of Boston’s lineup, while the Red Sox claimed their second home series win of the season by taking two of three from Texas.

The Red Sox will enjoy an off day on Monday before opening a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Boston is set to hand the ball to rookie left-hander Payton Tolle, who enters the matchup with a 3-3 record and an impressive 2.70 ERA. Toronto has yet to announce its starting pitcher for the series opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.



