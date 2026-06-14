Giardi: Mike's Musings with 10 things I think I think on the Patriots

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I don’t know who coined that, and can’t even be bothered to Google it to find its origin (no guarantee it’s true anyway, the internet and all ...), but now that mandatory minicamp and voluntary workouts are in the rearview, I figured now was as good a time as ever to give you 10 things I think I think about the Patriots (ode to Peter King) as we head into the summer. Some of you are counting down the days till training camp. I will not be among those people. I protect these five weeks or so like a mama bear protects her cubs.

1. Drake Maye looked so comfortable, and that translates to all facets of what we saw this spring. Between interactions with teammates and coaches and his performance in the sessions we witnessed, dare I say, the soon-to-be 24-year-old seems poised to take that next step? What is that, exactly? As I illustrated this weekend, it’s the control he has at the line of scrimmage, the pinpoint accuracy -- he attempted and completed a variety of throws where the ball was precisely where it needed to be -- and just a ‘swag’ or ‘aura’ about how he did it. Teammates noticed. So did I.

2. I love the quick, twitchy little wideout almost as much as the next guy (some of you are a little overboard, but I still love you). However, there is something about seeing the offense break the huddle in 11 personnel with A.J. Brown (6-foot-1, 225ish pounds), Romeo Doubs (6-foot-2, 204) and Mack Hollins (6-foot-4, 221) deployed as interchangeable pieces across the formation that gets the blood pumping. For the better part of the modern era of Pats football, their best playmakers at the position have been the slot guys. Now, the offense’s best path toward success in the passing game may be bully ball. Again, we’ll get a better idea of what it looks like when camp heats up, and we see joint practices with the Eagles and Colts, but Vrabel wants more physicality. That would be one way to get it.

3. I’ve done a lot of recon on the aforementioned Brown. Yes, the act wore thin in Philly, but there’s still a lot of love in that locker room and building for him. The term “great teammate” got thrown around a bunch. I wrestle with parts of that. Winning may not always have been the priority. Even Mike Vrabel may have revealed that when asked what motivates Brown, saying, in part (and more generally about players), "I hope on the top of the list, that -- it may not be the top -- but that it’s winning. But then there are always things that motivate different players, and when you give an opportunity to talk to A.J., I’m sure he’ll be able to express those for himself."

So I asked Brown.

“What's my motivation? My motivation is just to come out here and just be the best I can every single day," he answered. "Simple as that.”