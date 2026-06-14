BSJ Live Q&A: Buying Sam Kennedy’s vote of confidence in Red Sox’ Craig Breslow? -- 11 a.m. Wednesday 06.17.26

The Red Sox gave Craig Breslow a public vote of confidence, but those declarations rarely put speculation to rest. As the losses pile up, questions about his future continue to swirl.
Do you want to see Breslow stay or go? And more broadly, how are you feeling about the Red Sox as they approach the midpoint of June?
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