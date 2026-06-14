BSJ Live Q&A: Buying Sam Kennedy’s vote of confidence in Red Sox’ Craig Breslow? -- 11 a.m. Wednesday 06.17.26 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Red Sox)

AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and President & CEO Sam Kennedy meeting with the media one day after firing Alex Cora.

Red Sox

BSJ Live Q&A: Buying Sam Kennedy’s vote of confidence in Red Sox’ Craig Breslow? -- 11 a.m. Wednesday 06.17.26

By Chris Henrique

Jun 14, 20262 hours ago

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The Red Sox gave Craig Breslow a public vote of confidence, but those declarations rarely put speculation to rest. As the losses pile up, questions about his future continue to swirl.

Do you want to see Breslow stay or go? And more broadly, how are you feeling about the Red Sox as they approach the midpoint of June?

Drop your questions by clicking the red bubble and leaving them in the comments. Please refrain from replying to other questions until after the Q&A so I can get through as many as possible. Thanks!

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