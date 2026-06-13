Team USA opens World Cup with dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay taken at BSJ Headquarters (Revolution)

© Kiyoshi Mio

Team USA celebrates after a goal

Revolution

Team USA opens World Cup with dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay

By Jack Simone

Jun 13, 20267 hours ago

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Maybe it was all about home-field advantage. Maybe that's all Team USA needed.

In their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Team USA absolutely dominated Paraguay, surging forward to a 4-1 victory.

Christian Pulisic looked incredible in the first half, dicing up Paraguay's back line to help Team USA get the ball in the box time and time again. He was subbed off at halftime for precautionary measures after getting kicked in the calf.

A Paraguay own goal opened up the scoring in the seventh minute before Folarin Balogun took the reins. He scored two first-half goals, including a tidy, top-corner finish in the final minute of first-half extra time.

Heading into halftime, a 3-0 lead meant all the momentum was on Team USA's side. And though Paraguay vanquished the USA's clean sheet in the 73rd minute, Giovanni Reyna put the final bow on the contest in the 98th.

He scored with the outside of his boot from just inside the box to close out the match, finalizing the 4-1 win.

Tim Ream kept things clean at the back, and Chris Richards' 83/83 completed passes were the most with 100% accuracy in a World Cup game since 1966.

It was an absolutely electric start to what should be a very winnable group stage for Team USA.

After its win over Paraguay, Team USA now sits 15th in FIFA's world rankings. For context, Paraguay is now 42nd. The other two teams in the United States' group are Turkey (ranked 23rd) and Australia (ranked 27th).

If Team USA can keep up the level of play it showed in its opener, the group stage should be theirs to win. From that point on, however, it would be a gauntlet.

As for the local scene, the city of Boston is absolutely littered with World Cup energy. And one nation has taken over: Scotland.

Everywhere you look, you see a kilt. A Scottish fan, ready to party. A chant will break out: "No Scotland, No Party!"

They've taken over bars, they've taken over the streets, and they've taken over the city. And honestly? It's awesome.

Almost every single Scottish fan will smile, say hello, and cheer on Team USA with you (when they're not cheering for Scotland).

The city is absolutely dripping in World Cup fever.

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