NBA Notebook: Giannis-Jaylen Brown rumors, the Knicks are NBA Champions, and the NBA Draft

The noise is getting louder. The smoke is growing larger. The flame has officially been stoked.

A potential Boston Celtics-Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was always in the realm of possibility. Even when Brian Windhorst and Sam Amick poured cold water on the rumblings, it was still -- in theory -- possible.

Now, it seems more realistic than ever.

Seemingly all at once, the rumor swirled and swirled until there was a full-on tornado.

The potential package has never really changed. It would be Brown and draft capital (and perhaps a young wing) to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

From there, the Bucks could flip Brown to a third team -- such as the Hawks, Rockets, or Blazers -- for additional assets.

Antetokounmpo wants to stay in the Eastern Conference. He wants to compete for championships. And when you look at what the Celtics' and Miami Heat's rosters would look like in a post-Antetokounmpo-trade world, Boston's seems more complete.

So, what does all this mean for the Celtics? Well, it means that, based on everything that's out there, they are potentially interested in trading for Antetokounmpo.

And that makes sense. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players on the planet. But as is the case in every trade of this caliber, every possible outcome must be examined.

What if Antetokounmpo's injury issues persist? What if the Bucks ask for too many draft picks? What if Antetokounmpo's too old? What if the trade disrupts the team's chemistry?

But the flip side must also be taken into account.

What if Antetokounmpo's rim pressure is what Boston needs to compete in the East? What if he stays healthy? What if he's willing to extend and play alongside Jayson Tatum for the next four to five years?

In the end, if the Celtics can get out of an Antetokounmpo trade without completely gutting their draft cabinet (two picks, maybe two and a swap), then an Antetokounmpo trade could be the type of swing they need to make.

However, trading Brown is risky. He's an All-NBA player for a reason. And he's coming off the best season of his career.

But losing in the playoffs -- especially in the manner Boston has in each of the last two seasons -- often amounts to change. And when a player as elite as Antetokounmpo is on the market, it can be too juicy to ignore.

© Dustin Safranek The New York Knicks

1. Potential Jaylen Brown landing spots

With all that in mind, where could Brown end up if he does get traded?