Hurley: Biggest takeaway from Patriots' minicamp? Mike Vrabel is back to being himself

After Wednesday's walkthrough practice session at Gillette Stadium -- or do we have to call it Boston Stadium this week? -- professional Patriots writer Michael Garoppolo Giardi stated that "if anyone drops stats from this practice, you should immediately question their sanity."

While that message was written specifically for the half-speed session that took place in the middle of the three-day mandatory minicamp, it also could apply to most on-field work at this time of year. While OTAs and minicamp are tremendously valuable and important stretches of work for the players and the coaches on the team, the on-field "results" and "stats" should never carry much, if any, weight. Outside of who's participating, who's hurt, who's holding out or holding in, fans and media don't really need to hyperfixate on the ins and outs of every "down" played or drill performed.

Put more simply: This time of year is for them, not us. Capisce?

Yet with all of the Patriots (minus Gabe Jacas) at work in Foxboro this week, there were still plenty of observations to be made. And the biggest one of all, without question, could be seen in the head coach.

Mike Vrabel is back to being Mike Vrabel.

That may seem like something you should have expected, perhaps, but after an offseason filled with a tabloid scandal, some pensive press conferences, a missed day of work during the NFL Draft, and the unknown anxiety regarding what might drop next, the return of this version of Vrabel was no guarantee.