Sam Kennedy backs Craig Breslow as Red Sox season spirals out of control

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks following the firing of Alex Cora and the struggles of the roster he assembled this offseason.

Boston sits at a season-worst 12 games under .500 after being swept by the Rays and continues to drift further from playoff contention. As losses pile up, a growing segment of the fan base has begun calling for Breslow’s job.

Despite the mounting criticism, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy quickly dismissed any notion that the organization is considering a change atop its baseball operations department.

“Look, I fully understand and appreciate questions regarding Craig Breslow and his job security and all that, but the issue of a change there, just to be clear, it’s not even on the table,” Kennedy said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Thursday morning. “He is working as hard as anybody in terms of getting things back on track, but again, words are hollow right now.”

If the Red Sox were to make a front-office change, it wouldn’t be unprecedented. The organization parted ways with Dave Dombrowski in 2019, less than a year after winning the World Series, and fired Chaim Bloom in 2023 after four seasons leading baseball operations.

Kennedy used words such as “embarrassing,” “unacceptable,” “maddening” and “frustrating” throughout his 20-minute interview on WEEI, making it clear the organization is far from satisfied with the way the season has unfolded.

"Embarrasing and unacceptable" "It has been awful" Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy joins! "It has been incredibly frustrating. I just want to acknowledge that" "It is on all of us"

What does John Henry think of the last two months? pic.twitter.com/WbPfsXSCyg — WEEI (@WEEI) June 11, 2026

“Having been here 25 years, we’ve had some incredibly high highs and some very low lows. But I don’t remember a period really feeling it as viscerally as we feel it right now,” Kennedy said. “It’s been awful.”

Kennedy believes Breslow has done a strong job rebuilding the organization’s pitching infrastructure and credited him for helping guide the Red Sox back to the postseason last October. Despite the disappointing start to 2026, Kennedy made it clear that both ownership and the front office remain confident in Breslow’s vision and his ability to help the club take the next step forward.

“We’re just not where we expected to be. We have to own that. We’re not pretending otherwise,” Kennedy said. “We all watch the same games, we’re at every game, we watch every pitch of every game on the road, we’ve seen the same inconsistencies, we’ve seen lack of performance, and that’s on us. We’ve got to grind through it, we have to get better, but yeah, we’re all incredibly upset and frustrated with where we are.”