FOXBOROUGH - Mike Vrabel had planned to end the final practice of mandatory minicamp a little early, but when Bradyn Swinson collided with Drake Maye, sending both players to the ground, enough was enough.

The two lingered on the ground for a second before getting to their feet. Neither appeared to be the worse for wear, and Swinson certainly seemed to be sharing his side of the story with the coaches. But that put a wrap on spring ball. The next time we see the Patriots all gathered together will be July 25, the first day of training camp.

“When you don’t have a lot of expectations, you can’t be disappointed,” Vrabel said when asked about how the offseason program had gone. “I just felt like there hasn’t been much complacency. I think the guys have worked. We’ve had great leadership, added some good leaders and good pieces, and we are continuing to build and hopefully prepare for a long journey.”

Onto observation made from day No. 3, a far more spirited practice than any we’ve seen this spring.

ABSENCES : Morgan Moses, Harold Landry, Gabe Jacas and TE Jack Westover (that was new).