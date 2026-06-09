Bedard: Drake Maye, passing offense stands out as Day 1 of minicamp emphasizes red zone

FOXBOROUGH — Some thoughts and observations on Tuesday's first day of minicamp:

• Heavy emphasis was on the red zone. There were only two team periods, and they were both spent in that area, which was by design by coach Mike Vrabel.

"Well, it is a critical area. It is a critical situation," Mike Vrabel said before practice. "We were fifth in red zone drives offensively, but unfortunately, we were middle of the pack and too many negative plays, too many turnovers. Almost half of our turnovers were in the red zone. So, that hurts you there. Defensively, you have to be on body, you have to be in tight coverage, making sure teams do not run the football in on you, and just understanding how critical every yard is and being great tacklers and communicating all the motions and the pre-snap motions and different routes, combinations that they have."

• Christian Gonzalez was present and went through a few of the lighter periods. He did not take part in team drills. Carlton Davis was back at his usual right cornerback spot.

Kayshon Boutte was a full participant.

Morgan Moses, who left with an injury last week, was not present on the field, although Vrabel said every player under contract had reported. Caleb Lomu started at right tackle, but did get a couple of second-team left tackle reps as well.

Edge Harold Landry and Gabe Jacas were not present.

"Harold has played a lot of football, and so we just have to try to — this is all part of everyone has a little different plan," Vrabel said of Landry. "I think you guys understand that, having spent a year with us and kind of how we operate. So, he is very involved, very heavily involved in the meetings and the workouts and in a leadership role. For him to take reps right now in the spring, I feel like is unnecessary. We will just keep working to make sure that he is ready to go when we need him."

Vrabel acknowledged that Jacas is recovering from an unspecified procedure. He also hasn't signed his contract, which could be part of a recent movement of second-round picks to push for more guaranteed money.

"No, it has not (been frustrating). Not one bit," Vrabel said of Jacas. "I have been excited to work with the players here and have learned that there are only so many things that you can control. I am excited about the development of the guys in that room, ones that have been here that are going into their second year, or the ones that we drafted, or the ones that we signed in the post-draft or the ones that we signed in free agency.

"I do not attribute it to anything other than he is not here and that he is not under contract at this current time. So, I do not want to say that there is a reason for it other than that is what it is right now.

• The team only ran two team periods, which included referees on the field, which negated a touchdown from Tommy DeVito to Boutte on the end line (the second foot barely hit the end line).

• Drake Maye seemed very sharp and on time. His stats: 5 of 6, TD to AJ Brown; 5 of 5, scramble; 5 of 6, TD to Rhamondre Stevenson; 5 of 6, TD to Hunter Henry. Total: 20 of 23, 3 TDs.

Maye was 1 of 2 on backshoulder passes to Brown. The first was a thing of beauty and unstoppable against Kindle Vildor, who got his revenge on the next attempt.

DeVito was 1 of 3, scramble; 3 of 3; 4 of 4, recovered fumbled snap; 3 of 3 TD on a trick play. Total: 11 of 13, TD, scramble, fumble.