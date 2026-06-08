The Celtics need to find the next Derrick White trade

When the Boston Celtics traded for Derrick White in 2022, it came as a surprise. A deadline deal that seemingly spawned out of thin air.

Boston shipped out Josh Richardson (who, at the time, was playing fairly well), Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (that turned into Blake Wesley), and a 2028 first-round pick swap (protected top-one).

That year, White was playing well in San Antonio. In his 49 appearances (48 starts, 30.3 minutes per contest), he was averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from deep on 5.3 3-point attempts per contest.

He was having a solid season, but few foresaw the rapid development he would soon enjoy. White went from a quality role player to one of the best role players in the NBA. Not only was he an integral part of Boston's 2024 title run, but he's been a huge part of their team ever since.

White had a down year this season, but outside of that, he's been incredible. An All-NBA First Team nod this season. A reliable 3-point shooter up until this year (and perhaps the return of Jayson Tatum can help refuel his 3-point fire). And again, until this year, a playoff riser in every sense of the word.

But put this season aside. That's not the point of this article. White himself isn't even the point.

The point is, Boston needs to find its next Derrick White-esque trade.

At the time the deal was made, San Antonio was lost. A middle-of-nowhere team stuck in between the lottery and the playoffs. So, they cleaned out. The White trade was part of that.

And obviously, it worked out well for them. The Spurs landed three straight top-five picks and are now in the NBA Finals.

But the Celtics benefited from that gutting of the roster. They found White. A guy who wasn't necessarily a huge name on the trade market, but a guy they believed in. Boston banked on White's potential and struck gold.

Now, in a weird spot, searching for answers after two straight disappointing playoff exits, the Celtics need a new White trade. A new middle-of-the-pack team to deal with. A new guy who hasn't necessarily shown his full potential yet. A new guy to take a chance on.

The question is, who is it?

First and foremost, the new lottery odds will affect this quest. Teams will no longer be eager to finish with the worst record in the league, so they may be more willing to hang onto guys like White. But inevitably, some teams will be willing to trade. Such is life in the NBA.

That said, the first and second aprons will also be a factor. Competitive teams may look to shed salary in hopes of avoiding apron penalties, which could open up a whole new avenue for the Celtics to explore on the trade market.

All of that being said, here are some potential options I landed on. Again, these are not superstars. Not even stars. But instead, guys who haven't quite reached their peak yet, whom Boston could take a chance on, in hopes that they will develop into something more than they already are (much like White when he left San Antonio).

© Darren Yamashita Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III

This may be the most obvious candidate on this list.

Trey Murphy III's name has been tossed around as a potential Celtics trade candidate for a while now, but mostly when linked to the New Orleans Pelicans' reported interest in Jaylen Brown.

However, Murphy also fits into Boston's roughly $27.7 million Traded Player Exception. So, in theory, if the Celtics threw enough draft capital at the Pelicans, they could make the move without trading Brown.

Also, since Nikola Vucevic likely won't be back in Boston next year, the Celtics could use the TPE to trade for someone while remaining under the luxury tax (if they play their cards right).

Murphy is one of the best offensive players in the league. He's an elite 3-point shooter off the catch and can shoot it off the dribble, too.

If given more freedom to thrive in an offense already built with spacing -- instead of the Pelicans' current roster construction -- it's not hard to imagine Murphy taking another leap forward.

That said, the statistical leap White made may not be replicable, as Murphy already posted career numbers this past season.

Still, bringing in another elite offensive creator -- one who thrives off the ball, too -- could be a smart idea for a Celtics team that struggled to put up points in the playoffs.

Nic Claxton