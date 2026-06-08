Connelly Early burned by long ball again, Red Sox bats silenced in 3-1 loss to Rays

The Red Sox offense was virtually non-existent Monday night.

Opening a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Boston managed just four hits and was held to one hit over three innings by opener Ian Seymour in a 3-1 loss.

Not only did the offense stay silent all night, but Connelly Early was once again victimized by the long ball.

The rookie left-hander fell behind 1-0 immediately when Rays leadoff hitter Yandy Díaz launched a solo home run to open the bottom of the first inning.

First-pitch leadoff home run for Yandy Díaz 💥 pic.twitter.com/Vttr7RbUe3 — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2026

It continued a troubling trend for Early, who has now surrendered 12 home runs over his last 10 starts after not allowing a single homer through his first eight career outings, including last year’s postseason.

Coupled with the home run issues, Early was erratic on the mound, hitting a batter and walking four in the loss. The southpaw worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six.

Early escaped trouble in the third after issuing back-to-back walks to open the inning. The rookie left-hander responded by getting Jonathan Aranda to bounce into a double play before retiring Ben Williamson on a grounder to third, stranding the remaining runner and keeping the game tied.

Two innings later, Aranda got to Early. With two outs and a runner on third in the fifth, Early left a four-seam fastball over the plate and Aranda lined it the other way into left field for a go-ahead RBI single, giving Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

Make it ✌️ my guy pic.twitter.com/B8lLZJ8P5G — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 9, 2026

The southpaw generated 14 swings and misses, including five with his four-seam fastball, five with his sinker, two with his changeup and two with his sweeper. He threw 96 pitches, 54 for strikes, but elevated pitch counts and a lack of command prevented him from pitching deeper into the game.

“(I) didn’t do a good enough job, spraying the ball too much,” Early told reporters. “I think I was just trying to execute the outer rail, and I didn’t do a good enough job. … Left a lot of game up for the bullpen to solve, and that’s a tough job, to expect them to go four-plus innings.”

Hard-throwing right-hander Tyron Guerrero kept Boston within striking distance, allowing one hit and striking out two over 1 1/3 scoreless innings after replacing Early.

The rest of the bullpen wasn’t quite as sharp. Greg Weissert, whose struggles with inherited runners have been well-documented this season, entered the game in the eighth with a clean slate and still found trouble. The right-hander allowed a one-out single to Junior Caminero and then walked pinch hitter Victor Mesa Jr., prompting Chad Tracy to go back to his bullpen.